Authorities ID man fatally struck by car in chain-reaction crash in downtown Minneapolis; driver in jail

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.