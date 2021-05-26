Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Authorities ID man fatally struck by car in chain-reaction crash in downtown Minneapolis; driver in jail

By Paul Walsh
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities on Wednesday identified the man who was struck by a car and killed in a chain-reaction collision in downtown Minneapolis that has a man in jail awaiting charges. Stephan M. Rice, 62, of Burnsville, was hit late Monday afternoon near the intersection of 10th Street and S. Marquette Avenue and died about 40 minutes later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

www.startribune.com
