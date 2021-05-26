Authorities ID man fatally struck by car in chain-reaction crash in downtown Minneapolis; driver in jail
Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was struck by a car and killed in a chain-reaction collision in downtown Minneapolis that has a man in jail awaiting charges. Stephan M. Rice, 62, of Burnsville, was hit late Monday afternoon near the intersection of 10th Street and S. Marquette Avenue and died about 40 minutes later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.www.startribune.com