If you do not want the Search box on your Taskbar to display the History of your searches, then this post will help you. Microsoft allows its users to be able to make use of both the Start menu and the Taskbar to make searches on Windows 10. Although they both use the same search component, their interface and offerings differ a bit. On the one hand, you find installed programs enlisted in the Start menu, while the search window on the Taskbar showcases the apps that are most frequently used by you on the top, with the most recent searches below it on the left and a quick access menu to the weather or important news on the right.