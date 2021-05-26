Historic Justice Department Appointment: Kristen Clarke Confirmed As First Black Woman To Lead Civil Rights Division
(Trice Edney Wire) – In recent years, many people of different races and ethnicities have fought against rollbacks to hard-won racial progress. From health disparities exposed in the COVID-19 pandemic, to voting rights, criminal justice, fair housing, and more, much of Black America has suffered in ways that harkened back to Jim Crow and its separate, but never equal status.seattlemedium.com