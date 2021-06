Fans of Mcdonald's get ready! The fast food giant is adding four menu items, one of which will be brand new, to their selection of delicious on-the-go meals. As of today, June 16, three fan favourite items will be returning, one of which will be the much beloved Mozzarella Dippers. You can either opt for a single portion of three for £1.89 or a sharing box of nine for £5.09.