Fall asleep enjoying your room at the perfect temperature with the bFan air cooling bed fan. The bFan directs the airflow so that hot air moves away from your body and out of your bed. Instead, this fan replaces it with cold air, which cools down your sheets. This method of airflow helps combat temperature swings and sweating while you sleep. The bFan stabilizes your temperature, which helps you achieve a deeper and more relaxed sleep. Designed to work with beds from 19 to 37 inches tall, this device has a height-adjustable design to suit a variety of beds. You can also place this unique gadget anywhere along your bed, so you can find a convenient spot for you. Because you’re less likely to use the air conditioner at night, this fan might even help you conserve energy.