A memorial service and visitation for Judith A. Teeple, 80, of Davenport, will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family with arrangements. Ms. Teeple died Jan. 11, 2021,...