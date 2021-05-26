Hurricanes finally get edge in OT, take 3-2 series lead

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 win over Colorado in Denver on Tuesday night. With the win, the Knights now lead the series 3-2, having won three in a row after losing the first two games. The series now returns to T-Mobile Arena for game six on Thursday night where the Knights can close out the Avalanche. Vegas trailed 2-0 going into the third period in Tuesday night’s game but Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault scored three minutes apart to tie the game. Marc-Andre Fleury made two huge saves as the overtime period got underway. Stone then blocked a shot attempt by Colorado and Max Pacioretty corralled the puck and passed it ahead to a streaking Stone who lifted a beautiful shot past Avalanche goalie Phillip Grubauer sending the Knights players into a frenzy and the Colorado crowd into shock. Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile starts at 6pm and a sellout crowd is expected.