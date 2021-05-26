Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hurricanes finally get edge in OT, take 3-2 series lead

By Cory Lavalette
nsjonline.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — For the third straight game, it took extra time for the Hurricanes and Predators to settle a game in their first-round series. And for the first time, Carolina came out on top. Jordan Staal batted a puck out of midair in front of the Nashville goal 2:03 into...

nsjonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Rangers#Raleigh#Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLjammin1057.com

Knights Win In OT, Go Up 3-2 In Series

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 win over Colorado in Denver on Tuesday night. With the win, the Knights now lead the series 3-2, having won three in a row after losing the first two games. The series now returns to T-Mobile Arena for game six on Thursday night where the Knights can close out the Avalanche. Vegas trailed 2-0 going into the third period in Tuesday night’s game but Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault scored three minutes apart to tie the game. Marc-Andre Fleury made two huge saves as the overtime period got underway. Stone then blocked a shot attempt by Colorado and Max Pacioretty corralled the puck and passed it ahead to a streaking Stone who lifted a beautiful shot past Avalanche goalie Phillip Grubauer sending the Knights players into a frenzy and the Colorado crowd into shock. Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile starts at 6pm and a sellout crowd is expected.
NHLlive5news.com

Florida Wins Game 3 on Home Ice, Takes 2-1 Series Lead

ESTERO, Fla. – The Florida Everblades (2-1) scored five unanswered goals, including three by forward Levko Koper to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays (1-2) by a score of 5-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The Everblades now lead the best-of-5 Kelly Cup...
NHLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Playoffs Predictions: Canadiens at Golden Knights, Game 5

The NHL playoffs continue tonight with another Game 5 on the slate. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning took control with an 8-0 drubbing of the New York Islanders to take a 3-2 series lead. We hit on Tampa Bay winning and the Over 5 goals rather easily, but it wasn’t as close of a game as expected.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Sixers Dominate Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead

This was a fun one to watch. The Sixers completely dismantled the Hawks, embarrassing Atlanta in their own building 127-111 to take a 2-1 series lead. After a wake up call in game 1, it appears the Sixers have….well…they’ve woken up. There weren’t a lot of negatives. The Sixers lost...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders lose a defensive battle in Game 3 as Lightning take 2-1 series lead

The Islanders’ success has been built on their solid defensive structure. But the same is true for the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have now wrested back home-ice advantage in this NHL semifinal series. The Lightning won Game 3, 2-1, on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shorthanded Sixers try to take 3-1 series lead vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has yet to reveal his hand ahead of Monday’s Game 4 of the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the host Atlanta Hawks. Rivers, after all, will need to shuffle the deck in relation to his starting lineup after three-time NBA champion Danny Green sustained a strained right calf during Philadelphia’s 127-111 romp over Atlanta on Friday.
NBAtheScore

Hawks battle back from 26 down to stun 76ers, take 3-2 series lead

Trae Young's playoff career-high 39 points helped the Atlanta Hawks overcome a 26-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Philadelphia 76ers for a 109-106 win in Game 5. The Hawks outscored the 76ers by a whopping 40-19 margin in the fourth quarter to complete the epic comeback. Philadelphia has now blown double-digit leads in back-to-back losses.
NBANBA

In Atlanta, 76ers Take 2-1 Series Lead

Fueled by impressive performances from the big three and backed by solid contributions across the roster, the 76ers topped the Atlanta Hawks, 127-111, Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Sixers came out strong and maintained their intensity, never allowing the Hawks to lead beyond the...
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from taking the series lead

Bryan Burns on Point's game-winner, a confident finish and continued success away from home. For the first time in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a series lead. The Lightning went up 2-1 over the Islanders following a gutsy 2-1 win at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum...
NBAWrcbtv.com

Philadelphia 76ers blow 26-point lead as Atlanta Hawks take 3-2 playoff series lead

At halftime, the Atlanta Hawks trailed by 22 points. Three minutes into the third quarter, they trailed by 26 points. But it didn't matter, as they produced a remarkable comeback to stun the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in game five of their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series on Wednesday and take a 3-2 lead.
NBAYardbarker

The Hawks complete epic comeback, take a 3-2 series lead over Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Hawks rallied from being down as much as 26 points. The team showed a lot of heart and determination and now have the entire city of Atlanta behind them. Not just the city of Atlanta, NBA fans in general are rooting for these young Hawks to advance. Now they have one more game to win to reach their first NBA Eastern Conference Finals since 2015. Hawks Head Coach is extremely proud of his team and how they are changing the public perception of the Hawks franchise.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

ATL and 29: The Hawks take a 3-2 lead

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops in the aftermath of the Hawks erasing a 26-point deficit to take a 3-2 lead on the road in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. Topics include the following:. Choices the Hawks figuring out what worked for...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Made Clear To Bruins Brass They Want To Make Another Run

This is a big offseason for the Boston Bruins, and two of the team’s leaders have made their desires abundantly clear. They want to go for it all again. The Bruins have a number of notable unrestricted free agents this offseason, with Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci, among others, all set to hit the market. Boston does have cap space to make some things happen, and all three of the above players have expressed some level of desire to stay with the B’s.
NHLNHL

Bolts rout Islanders in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

Stamkos and Killorn each score twice in an eight-goal outburst. With a dominating 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5, the Lightning are one win away from a second-straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn each scored a pair of goals, while Andrei Vasilevskiy...