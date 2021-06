Like so many other kids growing up, I loved cartoons. Some of the cartoons I would watch were Inspector Gadget, X-Men, Spider-Man, and Animaniacs. I was mostly an indoor kid so TV was my life and one cartoon near and dear to my heart was Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers. I loved the adventures the Rangers would go on and I loved Gadget. She was a character that was tough and smart, but most importantly, she was just a member of the team. Gadget wasn’t treated differently for being a girl and I liked that. This show was special so when I saw there was a video for the remake, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, I was unsure of how I would feel about it.