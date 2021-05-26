The 15 Best Canned Cocktails

Although the ready-to-drink cocktail segment was once limited to a slew of sub-par seltzers like Mike’s Hard and White Claw, over time, it’s expanded into something completely unto its own. After all, throughout the past year, drinkers have been forced to go without their favorite bars, trading their cocktails for craft beers or trying to make the most out of what ingredients they’ve had at home. Granted, it’s not hard to throw together a highball or mix yourself a margarita. However, if your tastes skew towards the sophisticated rather than the simple, a canned cocktail can be a godsend. For, in addition to saving you the hassle of having to stock your bar cart with ingredients, they also eliminate the extra time required to actually whip up your drink of choice.