Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dawn Porter says she hopes her Apple TV+ series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ “starts a conversation” on mental health

By Candice Williams
southernillinoisnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDawn Porter wants to spark a much needed conversation on mental health with her new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. Spearheaded by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the series features rare and emotional conversations from both celebrities and everyday people who have struggled with their mental health. Porter, who serves as one of the directors, shares what she hopes the impact will be.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Apple Tv Docuseries#Abc Audio#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthSFGate

The Mind-Body Connection Comes to Mental Health

In very important ways mind and body are being connected as never before. The separate specialities that modern medicine is divided into are blurring around the edges. This is particularly true when it comes to mental health, which has long been outside the skill, or interest, of M.D.s who are not psychiatrists.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Local film hopes to spark conversation on mental illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A feature film made here in Western New York by Western New Yorkers premieres at North Park Theatre Friday. In a story that unravels as much as it unfolds, Mother's Day puts familial bonds on display and to the test. The film is centered around a son going to his mother's house on Mother's Day, and she's letting him know she's made some huge life changing decisions very impulsively.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dara Connolly: “Take breaks off social media”

Take time to write down all of the major achievements you have made in your life– go back as far as you can remember. What did you do well? In what areas did you excel? Did you win an award, get certified, graduate, etc.? You will surprise yourself with all that you achieved when you take time to sit down and do this activity. It is important to write them down. Let your mind relive each memory as you write and add the feeling of accomplishment you had at the time of your win.
TV & VideosComicBook

She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Takes the Fifth on Marvel Studios Series: “I Can’t Talk About It”

Marvel newcomer Tatiana Maslany is taking the Fifth with She-Hulk. In the first half-hour legal comedy from Marvel Studios, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and the green-skinned, gamma-powered cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The Orphan Black and Perry Mason star in October denied reports that she was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series coming to Disney+, only breaking her silence on the role after producer Kevin Feige confirmed Maslany as Marvel's She-Hulk during Disney Investor Day in December. "It's offishulk," Maslany wrote in a since-privated Instagram post, adding she's "beyond excited" to play the character for Marvel Studios and Disney+.
KidsThrive Global

Esther Marshall: “Turn off all social media”

Turn off all social media. Social media, for all its good, also has a huge amount to answer for. The comparison culture is toxic and often enhances the feeling of imposter syndrome. As soon as I start to feel the feelings of imposter syndrome, I delete all my social media apps until I feel able to go back on when feeling stronger.
Relationships22 Words

Mom Says She Can't Find Love Because She's 'Too Good-Looking'

A mom of 2 has claimed that she can't find love because she's "too good-looking." Jenna Thomson, a mom and bikini model, believes it's impossible for her to find love due to the way she looks. As she claims that her looks "intimidate guys." Thomson appeared on the UK television...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Catalina says that Enrique and Meghan have not yet introduced her to Lilibet: “I can’t wait to meet her”

Although Catherine from Cambridge has also stated that she has not been in contact with Meghan from Sussex in recent times. Despite this, these words calm the tensions within the royal family and within days of Guillermo and Enrique seeing each other’s faces to unveil the statue honoring his mother, Princess Diana of Wales. And that also closes the tension on the English side about whether the queen knew or did not know that her favorite grandson was going to put his family name on his last great-granddaughter.
Moviestoofab.com

Lifetime's New Harry & Meghan Trailer Brings the Laughter (But It's Not A Comedy)

"Bahahahahahahhahahahahhahahah - breathe - bahahahahhahahahaha." Having audiences cracking up at your movie trailer is usually a good sign for the producers... usually. The teaser trailer for Lifetime's upcoming "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" was released on Tuesday, and Twitter couldn't tear its eyes away, even though it desperately wanted to.
TV & Videoslincolnnewsnow.com

Critics Choice Real TV Awards Honors Alex Trebek & More in 3rd Annual Ceremony

The Critics Choice Association has unveiled which nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming have been crowned winners at this year’s third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The event, which was held virtually, recognized favorites such as The Great British Baking Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Masked Singer. It also...