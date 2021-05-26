Dawn Porter says she hopes her Apple TV+ series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ “starts a conversation” on mental health

Take time to write down all of the major achievements you have made in your life– go back as far as you can remember. What did you do well? In what areas did you excel? Did you win an award, get certified, graduate, etc.? You will surprise yourself with all that you achieved when you take time to sit down and do this activity. It is important to write them down. Let your mind relive each memory as you write and add the feeling of accomplishment you had at the time of your win.