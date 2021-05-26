Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0 Launches May 27; Brings New Ending, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and More

During a special Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom released a new trailer and info for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. This particular trailer showed off the first appearance of the rage-inducing light that has started to infect many of the monsters in this particular storyline around the world. Which gives you an idea of how it will change their behavior from creature to creature. You'll also get a glimpse into the new details about the game's story as they reveal the protagonist's connection with Razewing Ratha, as well as the whereabouts of their grandfather the legendary Monster Rider Red. Not to mention a look at some returning characters. You can check out the trailer down below along with more info from Capcom about the game as it will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9th.