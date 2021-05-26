Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0 Launches May 27; Brings New Ending, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and More
Capcom have revealed the contents of Update Ver. 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise, along with the game’s upcoming DLC and content. The new trailer reveals four of the new monsters coming in the update. These include Crimson Glow Valstrax (a variant that can use explosive red light to shoot lasers and fly even higher and faster) and Apex Zinogre (coated in golden lightning and anger; coming to Rampage and standard quests).nichegamer.com