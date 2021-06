You Could Own This Pristine Example Of Ducati’s Early Off-Road Moto Efforts

They say if you want something done right, then you should do it yourself, and this was the ethos behind the inception of Clews Competition Machines in 1971. Trials rider Alan Clews was unsatisfied with the available off-road motorcycle options on the market, so when BSA’s competition division closed, Clews bought out all of the operation’s works parts and started building his own race bikes. And it’s this early spirit of innovation that CCM is now celebrating with the debut of the “Maverick.”