This is more of a news article than a review, theater or cabaret ( in spite of the title). The Highland Park Players, one of the top Community Theater Companies in our area, to help get through the pandemic we all faced, went to the drawing boards and found a way to both keep their talent busy and entertain the myriad of followers they have built over the years. To do this, with the help of video and u-tube, they are in production of two episodes ( they refer to them as acts) of a cabaret type production called “A Disney cabaret”.