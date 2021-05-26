Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here's How to Prevent Candles From 'Tunneling'

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone loves a good, soothing candle amiright? But there's nothing worse than when you burn your candle only to find it to start "tunneling." So how do you prevent a new candle from burning a deep hole right down the middle?. Ryan Seacrest shared in today's hack all you have...

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Tunneling#Diameter#Time#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Home & GardenMindBodyGreen

How To Prevent & Treat Mold On Shower Curtains: An Expert's Top Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There’s nothing like hot, steam-filled showers to leave us feeling relaxed and refreshed. Unfortunately, they can quickly go from rejuvenating to risky since shower curtains are susceptible to mold growth. The good news is that preventing shower curtain mold is easier than you might think. Here are some best practices for keeping your bath time safe and sacred.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to craft and dye candles in Minecraft

Candles are a fun and colorful light source in Minecraft. They were added in the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 major update. They each give off light at a level of 3 when lit by a fire charge or flint and steel. They can be stacked up to 4 on a square when placed, adding up to a level 12 light source. Candles can be both crafted and dyed, great for both decorative use, and for marking trails while adventuring. Here is how to craft and dye candles in Minecraft.
LifestylePopSugar

Looking to Unwind? Here's How to Make Your Own Spa-Grade Eucalyptus Towels From Home

After a long week, it's time for a little pampering. One of the easiest ways to re-create the spa experience at home is with some refreshing towels that have an invigorating scent. One of our favorite scents, and the one that is famous among those who frequent gym chain Equinox, is eucalyptus. It might surprise you how simple it is to make your own DIY eucalyptus towels at home. In fact, there's a good chance you already have all that you need to make the towels at home if you use essential oils.
WorkoutsVogue

From Toning To Defining, Here’s How To Transform Your Legs For Summer

Forget the infamous phrase “suns out, guns out”. As soon as the sun begins to shine, it’s rarely our arms that we’re worried about getting out. It’s our legs. The big reveal – swapping jeans for skirts – can feel more difficult for the lower half of the body. So how to make ourselves feel good? It’s about enhancing what’s there, lifting and toning with strengthening exercises, while deploying clever products to smooth and define the area.
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

How to Make Teacup Candles

Upcycled teacup candles are so cute and simple to make. You can use family heirloom teacups, new teacups, or just some teacups you found at the thrift store! This tutorial on How to Make Teacup Candles is so cottagecore. The rustic wood, old teacups, and candles add up to a warm and fuzzy feeling that we are absolutely loving. This is a great DIY piece of wall art to add some decor to your walls without making them feel overly cluttered. Choose your favorite scent to really add in that relaxation factor.
Hair CarePosted by
StyleCaster

From Balayage to Bleach & Tone, Here’s How to Get The Blonde You Asked For

If you’re a so-called “bottle blonde,” and have to resort to salon services to maintain your lightened locks, you know that being blonde is not only expensive AF, but it’s also just downright hard. Before taking a deep dive into our comprehensive blonde hair color guide informed by Los Angeles based colorist (and bona fide blonde guru) Linet K, let’s first address some of the potential reasons for why we oftentimes find ourselves leaving the salon dissatisfied (and sometimes straight-up horrified) with the end result. The most common reason for leaving the salon in a state of distress is that your expectations simply weren’t realistic and/or weren’t matched with your budget, the condition of your hair, your natural color’s aptitude to lift (lighten), or the time limit you’d allotted for the service.
JobsFast Company

How to prevent bad scheduling from ruining your workday

Even before COVID forced millions of workers into a new work-from-home reality, calendars were the bane of every busy professional’s existence. Ask any middle manager or executive, and they’ll likely tell you the same thing: my calendar is full of meetings, and I have more work on my plate than I have hours in the week.
Home & GardenHGTV

How to Make Citronella Candles

Mosquitoes have been around for more than 30 million years. You don’t get that kind of longevity without being good at what you do. What mosquitoes are good at is sucking blood and when these little vampires show up at your picnic, it’s time to pack up the potato salad.
Apparelmarthastewart.com

How to Prevent Your Jewelry from Tarnishing Over Time

Tarnish on jewelry is caused when the metal reacts with sulfur, a chemical found in the air, wool, and foods such as onions and eggs. Handling silver after touching these items can cause it to tarnish. To keep jewelry clean, "the best thing you can do is wipe it with a soft cloth each day after wearing it," says Don Brown, owner of Don's Jewelry and Design in Washington, Iowa.
AnimalsOrlando Sentinel

How to prevent moths

Although there are no major health concerns to worry about when it comes to moths, they still can do a lot of damage to your textiles. That includes carpets, rugs, furniture and clothing. Moth larvae are hatched onto fabrics before steadily eating their way through the material, leaving holes in...
Food & Drinksinspiyr.com

From Cravings To Boredom, Here’s How To Find Out Why You Snack

We are all different—physically, mentally, and hormonally—and all of these factors contribute to how and what we eat. Rather than blame yourself for past failed diets, it’s time to look at hunger in a different light. In reality, there are several kinds of hunger. There is genuine physical hunger, which we all know by the stomach pains. But the trouble is that there are other kinds of hunger—the kinds that cause weight gain.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

How to prevent the heat from affecting your pets

With the possibility of temperatures hitting triple digits in many parts of Washington state, the heat can affect us and our pets if we aren't careful, but there are precautions we can take. Dr. Julie Young at Yakima Valley Veterinary Clinic said when it comes to walking dogs on a...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

How to create a spa day at home: From skincare to candles

As we enter a ninth week in lockdown, the situation may have left you feeling rundown, or at least pretty fed up.It’s not surprising either. Many of us are juggling between working from home, parenting and homeschooling, or sustaining a job on the front line, or caring for someone who is vulnerable, all of which means it can be difficult to relax in these trying times.Treating yourself to a pamper session at the weekend – or any day, for that matter – is one way to perk up your mood and leave you feeling a little less on edge.Whether it’s...
Restaurantsinsideedition.com

Here's How to Get a Free Frosty From Wendy's Every Friday in June

Wendy’s just made summer a whole lot better. The fast-food chain has announced that it is hooking customers up with free Frosties every Friday in June. Per People, to cash in on #FrostyFriday, customers just need to place an order through Wendy’s mobile app or at the drive-thru and then show the mobile offer. Even better, customers aren’t required to spend a specific amount of money to get the Frosty, but they must make some sort of purchase.