Tarte Hydroflex Serum Foundation got an early launch at QVC recently but it is now available at tartecosmetics.com with free shipping if you’re wanting to try it!. They call it the yoga pants of foundations ha…! It’s a serum foundation with a lightweight formula that has medium coverage. It’s water-based and contains hyaluronic acid to smooth, hydrate, and help skin to retain moisture. It also contains niacinamide to brighten. It’s formulated to last 16 hours with a water and sweatproof formula.