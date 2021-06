Territorial pride and geographical distinction amongst residents in the Town of Groton has always made for good conversation. I still recall, while serving as Mayor for the Town in 2011, residents coming to speak before the council indicating that their place of residence was in Noank, Mystic, Poquonnock, or one of the other eight fire districts in the Town. I would always comment to myself, under my breath of course, “…no you don’t, you live in and pay taxes to the Town of Groton.”