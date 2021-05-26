Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Stolen Cab Thief Face-Plants After Fleeing Police, Crashing In Fairview

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZpCg_0aC30vhb00
Luis Flores, Aliaga Guillermo Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thieves in a cab stolen out of Union City crashed into another vehicle, injuring two occupants, while trying to flee police in Fairview, authorities said.

Borough police spotted the stolen 2008 Crown Victoria at Anderson and Day avenues around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call from the cab company, which had been tracking it on GPS, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The driver hit the gas, then T-boned a small SUV at the Shaler Avenue intersection two blocks away, he said.

Passenger Luis Flores, 23, struggled with officers who eventually got him out of the taxi, said Kahn, who was among them.

Meanwhile, driver Aliaga Guillermo tried to run but fell and face-planted, he said.

Two women in the SUV were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Guillermo and Flores, both of Union City, also were treated before being booked into the Bergen County Jail. They remained held there Wednesday pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Both were charged with two counts of aggravated assault while fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Flores also was charged with weapons possession for box cutters and folding knives that Kahn said police found.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants#Gps#The Cab#Crime#City Police#County Police#Fairview#Police Chief#Gps#Stolen Property#Borough Police#Thieves#Taxi#Passenger Luis Flores#Authorities#County Jail#Aggravated Assault#Shaler Avenue#Weapons Possession#Driver Aliaga Guillermo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Doral, FLClick10.com

Police: Driver dies after crashing stolen car into canal near Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A man was pulled from a canal near Doral Friday morning after a car plunged into the water following a police chase. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 58th Street at 6:50 a.m. as divers brought the man out of the water and helped place him on a stretcher.
Saint Petersburg, FLarcamax.com

Man's customized prosthetic leg stolen after crash, St. Petersburg police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say someone stole a man’s customized prosthetic leg after it dislodged when he was hit by a car in St. Petersburg on Monday night. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Christopher Allen Harris, 49, was walking north along 49th Street and crossing Fifth Avenue N in the crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound car driven by Joshua Albert Grimmer, 21, St. Petersburg police said.
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Car thief crashes stolen Honda in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car theft turned car crash Saturday evening serves as another reminder why you should never, ever leave your car running unattended. Police say the owner of a Honda Civic left his car on while popping into a business at 8th Street and Cimarron. When he came out, his car was gone.
Des Moines County, IAkilj.com

Vehicle Flees, Crashes

On June 7, 2021 at approximately 6:57p.m. a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at US Highway 61 and Summer St. for illegal window tint. The deputy identified the driver as Amanda Jo Thompson, age 41, of Quincy, IL and the passenger as Mark Anthony Smith, age 38, of Quincy, IL. During the stop, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the passenger to exit the vehicle. The passenger was detained after the deputy located marijuana on his person. While doing so, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop.
Madison, WImadison

Driver sought after Downtown crash of stolen vehicle clocked at 58 mph in 25 mph zone, Madison police say

The driver is being sought after the crash Downtown Tuesday of a stolen vehicle clocked at 58 miles per hour in a 25 mph-zone, Madison police reported. At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting a traffic safety initiative in the 800 block of East Gorham Street, just before the area of James Madison Park. The area has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour and officers observed a speeding vehicle they clocked at 58 miles per hour, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
Wayne County, WVWSAZ

Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car. It happened Wednesday evening in Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit tried to catch up to a 2018 Cadillac ATS in Fort Gay.
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

Driver flees Berlin police, crashes during chase

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A chase involving three law enforcement agencies began on Highway 133 in Berlin and ended with a wreck and an arrest near Moultrie. Steven Burley, 817 Clarence Norman Circle, had failed to stop at a stop sign Tuesday afternoon in front of a Berlin police officer according to Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Keith Newman.
Janesville, WImadison

Suspect in Janesville armed robbery arrested after crash in Beloit while fleeing police, authorities say

A suspect in an armed robbery in Janesville on Friday morning was arrested after a crash in Beloit while fleeing police, Janesville police reported. Shortly after 5 a.m., a man entered Golden Oil BP, 1840 Beloit Ave. in Janesville, displayed a gun and demanded money from the register, before fleeing empty-handed with the clerk uninjured, Lt. Joshua M. Norem said in a report.