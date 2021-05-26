Wanted: Suspect for Auto vs Pedestrian in the 18th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is Investigating a Critical Injury Auto vs Pedestrian Crash which occurred on May 18, 2021 around 9:39pm at 52nd St and Catherine St. A Blue Can-Am Maverick was traveling North on 52nd St from Baltimore Ave when it entered into the intersection and struck a pedestrian. The vehicle continued northbound on 52nd St and was last seen turning eastbound on Cedar St. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a result of this crash.blogadmin.phillypolice.com