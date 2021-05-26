Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Auto vs Pedestrian in the 18th District [VIDEO]

By Gary Mercante
phillypolice.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is Investigating a Critical Injury Auto vs Pedestrian Crash which occurred on May 18, 2021 around 9:39pm at 52nd St and Catherine St. A Blue Can-Am Maverick was traveling North on 52nd St from Baltimore Ave when it entered into the intersection and struck a pedestrian. The vehicle continued northbound on 52nd St and was last seen turning eastbound on Cedar St. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a result of this crash.

blogadmin.phillypolice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Suspect#Auto#Baltimore Ave#Video#52nd St#Cedar St#Telephone#Critical Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Philadelphia, PANBC Philadelphia

Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg while playing outside in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The girl was on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she was shot at least once in the leg. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently in stable condition.
Philadelphia, PAMarietta Daily Journal

15 shot, 8 stabbed: Philly's toll from another violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA — At least 23 people were injured — one fatally — from guns and knives during another violent weekend in Philadelphia. According to police reports covering Friday night into Sunday night, 15 people had been shot and eight stabbed, including one man at a city jail. The toll was expected to grow.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

6-year-old girl shot in leg in West Philadelphia, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl wounded in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m. According to police, the girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to CHOP in stable condition. So far,...
Philadelphia, PAjusticenewsflash.com

After the judge dismissed the charges against the Philadelphia police, Krasner vowed to fight, and the Philadelphia police sprayed the protesters with pepper on I-676.

A former police officer in Philadelphia shot a video of protesters praying to Pepper on Interstate 676 during the civil unrest last year. All charges against him were dismissed in court on Monday. This prompted the District Attorney Larry Krasner to make a bold response to keep the case alive.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...