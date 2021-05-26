Cancel
Agriculture

Backyard flocks can cause Salmonella infection

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. There have been 163 people reported ill from 43 states with 34 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The true number of...

