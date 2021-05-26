Introducing the Celine Teen Soft 16

It is fair to say that amongst all of the luxury brands that have evolved from their original aesthetics to tap into a business boosting street wear market, British heritage brand, Alexander McQueen has maintained its design sensibilities and roots. The brand never strayed too far away from the Alexander McQueen nod to art, nature, the macabre, immaculate tailoring, and a plethora of other elements that make the label’s signature so distinctive – McQueen never lost itself which is why it remains particularly unique in a saturated fashion market. There is an ever-present romantic mood with punk undertones that adorn, pull in, and decorate the body in a way that only Alexander McQueen knows how and the AW21 collection is no different as the label continues to deliver nothing short of a visual delight every time.