Introducing the Celine Teen Soft 16

By Kaitlin Serio
purseblog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hedi Slimane debuted his first design for Celine on the arm of Lady Gaga, handbag aficionados were given a first look at the French House’s new design direction. And when the Celine 16 debuted, it became one of the most highly talked about bags of the moment, garnering attention for a stark new look at Celine. Despite the roar heard around the world, the line was and continues to remain a big push for the brand. Last summer Slimane and the team at Celine introduced the Celine Soft 16 nearly two years after the silhouette was first brought to life, proving there’s staying power in #NewCeline.

