Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lawrence says Tebow is "a guy you want to be around"

By ROB MAADDI
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sugiz_0aC30kEq00

Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from their rookie No. 1 overall pick.

“He looks great,” Lawrence said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He’s just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I’m excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He’s in awesome shape.”

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after playing baseball the past five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization. He’s reuniting with Urban Meyer, his college coach, and joining Lawrence following the 21-year-old's standout career at Clemson.

“I never met Tim until last week so I didn’t really know him but I was intrigued by his character, his work ethic and what he’s been able to do throughout his life on the field and off the field,” Lawrence said.

“All those things are really interesting so I was excited to meet him. When it was official, I saw him in the locker room and had a few good conversations and I really like him.”

Lawrence and Meyer are aiming to immediately instill a winning culture in Jacksonville, which has had one winning season in the past 13 years.

“He’s awesome, definitely a player’s coach,” Lawrence said of Meyer. “What I love is the expectations are very clear. There’s no misconstruing anything. We know what’s expected of us and he takes care of us. He knows how to coach a football team, he knows how to win. And I think with any great leader, especially a coach, you got to have someone where communication is super detailed and precise. And he’s definitely that way. Everyone’s on the same page and I just like the energy that he’s bringing in here, and that we’re expecting to win this year. We don’t have a five-year plan. This isn’t let’s get a little bit better and then eventually we’ll win. Let’s win as soon as we can. Let’s win now.”

Lawrence is used to winning. He was 34-2 as Clemson’s starter and led the Tigers to the 2018 national championship.

“They didn’t bring me in to expect to lose so even though we haven’t had that much success in the past, this is a new year, this is a new team and really a new mind-set with the coaching staff and what they’re bringing in,” he said. “The biggest thing is just to continue being myself, and obviously, I’m going to put the work in and I’m going to earn it. I’m gonna be prepared, but overall, just keep being me.”

Lawrence has been impressed the Jaguars have had almost 100 percent participation at voluntary workouts this week.

“It just shows kind of where this team is at and what we want moving forward so I really like the energy that’s here right now,” he said. “Really just excited to be a part of it.”

Lawrence had labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder in February so the team has been cautious with him so far.

“Every week we’re making some adjustments and progressing forward and we have a great plan being cautious, but also getting back in the swing of doing normal things at practice,” Lawrence said. “I feel like I’m pretty far along. I don’t want to give like a certain percentage, but I feel like I’m doing really well. It doesn’t bother me at all. Honestly, I’m a little limited on weight that I can do with my left shoulder but other than that, movement-wise, I got full range of motion. It’s feeling really good so we’re making all the steps in the right direction.”

Lawrence took time Tuesday on a video conference call to give USC recruit Jaxson Dart news that the high school quarterback from Utah won the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award. The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

“It’s really special to be a part of that,” said Lawrence, who signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade last month. “I love how it’s three things involved in that. It’s obviously what you do on the field, what you do in the classroom and in your community. I think that’s a super cool thing for an award that prestigious to make all those things just as important as the other one.”

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobMaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#Usc Football#Clemson Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The New York Mets#Tigers#Gatorade#The Associated Press#Ap Nfl#New York Mets#Star#Passes#Awesome Shape#Non Throwing Shoulder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Rayshawn Jenkins on Tim Tebow: “He’s just another guy”

The Jaguars don’t plan to make tight end Tim Tebow available to reporters until training camp. Which means that every player and coach who are made available before training camp will be asked about Tim Tebow. Today, one of the players made available was safety Rayshawn Jenkins. So, Rayshawn, what’s...
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL Cougs: Could Gardner Minshew trade hinge on Tim Tebow?

COULD THE TRADE or release of former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew hinge on, of all people, Tim Tebow? One longtime NFL football writer posed that question as Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing Tebow, and Minshew remains on the Jaguars' roster. It was reported a week...
NFLdefector.com

Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLYardbarker

Why The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose At Bucs, Why Dez Bryant Wins Over Tim Tebow

Oh-and-1. The Sept. 9 opener against Tom Brady – in the same stadium in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV seven months earlier – is the ultimate setup. The Cowboys are merely attractive, ratings-grabbing fodder for the defending champs. It’ll be Dak Prescott’s first game in almost...
NFLpitcherlist.com

Who is MLB’s Equivalent to Trevor Lawrence?

Not all top picks are created equal. When is the last time the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft was viewed as a sure thing to develop into a superstar, the way that new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is talked about after he was the top pick in this year’s NFL draft?
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Channing Crowder: Tebows decision to play TE ‘isn’t smart’

Tim Tebow isn’t done yet. The report that Tebow, now a Tight End, will sign a 1-year-deal with the Jaguars and reunite with former coach Urban Meyer set the NFL ablaze earlier this week. While some are excited for the former Broncos 1st round pick turned minor league baseball player...
NFLsemoball.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Rob Ninkovich quote shows he has no patience for Tim Tebow

Briefly, prior to the 2013 NFL season, hard-nosed DE Rob Ninkovich and quarterback Tim Tebow shared a locker room with the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, it seems as if a potential “Odd Couple” situation was defused before it ever had a chance to breathe. According to Ninkovich’s quotes Wednesday, the...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

The media pressed new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer regarding the reports of an expected Tim Tebow signing to the training camp roster. Is the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner headed back to the NFL? Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback for the New York Jets. The now 33-year-old has a longstanding relationship with Meyer, as the pair won two national championships together at Florida in 2006 and 2008.
NFL247Sports

Trevor Lawrence given pitch count in Jaguars rookie camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed a throwing program for Trevor Lawrence as he recovers from his shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, Lawrence will be monitored with a 30-40 throw pitch count in rookie minicamp. The Jaguars are hoping to manage his repetitions in order to be ready for the...