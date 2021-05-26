Give Your Summer Wardrobe A Boost With This Stylish Shirt From Batch

Photography: David Reiss | Fashion direction: Sayuri Bloom. Rich prints, sumptuous fabrics and flashes of embellishment make their way back into the limelight, offering your daytime wardrobe a much-needed sense of occasion. This season’s moody palette may seem an unusual choice for daywear amongst the Middle East’s sunny skies, however, the striking embellishments and impeccable tailoring make it impossible to resist the trend’s allure. Minimalists will adore the simplicity and elegance of all-black ensembles courtesy of Mugler and Guy Laroche. Elsewhere, Thom Browne and Joseph redefine the power suit; layering a skirt atop trousers in the latter’s case. Trade a two-piece for an all-in-one statement with Alexandre Vauthier’s giraffe-print jumpsuit, styled by Sayuri Bloom under Michael Kors’ Mongolian faux fur jacket. Structure is, as it always has been, a must-have element, appearing here in the form of Versace, and is juxtaposed with feminine frills à la Elie Saab. Richard Quinn injects colour into the daytime wardrobe with a floral bodysuit-and-boot combination, and teams up with Moncler to bring fun-loving flourishes by way of embellished, feather-topped headpieces and jewellery. With offerings this divine, why reserve them to only be worn under the cover of darkness?