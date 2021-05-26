Don't Miss These Early Memorial Day Camping Gear Sales You Can Shop Now
Memorial Day is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, following Black Friday weekend, and Labor Day. And this year, after months of social distancing during the pandemic, everyone seems like they are ready for new outdoor adventures. Whether it’s traveling to a National Park that’s been on your bucket list, hiking a scenic nature trail, or you're planning a big camping trip with friends, you’re going to need gear that can keep up with all the summer fun on your schedule.www.esquire.com