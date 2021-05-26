Cancel
A Look Back At Liverpool's Cult Heroes Of The Past Twenty Years

By Adam Ford
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 16 days ago

The phrase cult hero has been thrown around by select groups of fans of music, film and sport. It is a title placed upon the chosen persons shoulders for reasons that could be totally unrelated to their skill and talent.

In football cult heroes have been players who may not play often, win a lot of trophies or even have a moderate level of skill, But fans show affection towards them regardless. Liverpool are no strangers to having cult heroes in their squads. Let's take a look back at five Liverpool players deemed cult heroes over the past twenty years.

5. DIVOCK ORIGI - 2014-Present

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVSo6_0aC30SIe00
Divock Origi celebrates Liverpool's Champions League win. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The most recent player to earn cult status at Liverpool is the Belgian striker Divock Origi. Since signing for the club in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers, Origi has struggled to stamp a permanent marker down on the first team. When Jurgen Klopp took over the Reds in 2015, the 26 year-old was tried and tested under Klopp but failed to make an impact.

Origi spent some time on loan during his spell at Anfield before returning to the Liverpool fold in 2018. Thankfully, the Belgium striker was there to pounce just as the Reds needed him scoring massive goals against the likes of Everton and Norwich in Liverpool's title winning season, as well as iconic goals against Barcelona and Tottenham which helped Liverpool capture the Champions League in 2019.

For these few goals alone, Divock Origi has put himself in the statue conversation for many fans and will be fondly remembered once he departs the club. Jurgen Klopp even called him a Liverpool legend so there you have it.

4. KOLO TOURE - 2013-2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwxly_0aC30SIe00
Kolo Toure features for Liverpool in a Europa League match.

Before signing for Liverpool in 2013, The Ivory Coast defender had enjoyed a successful ten year stint at the top of English football, winning honours with both Manchester City and Arsenal including multiple Premier League titles and FA cups. He was already an established icon in England before arriving on Merseyside, which made it easier for fans to fall in love with him despite only being with the Reds for a short period.

Even in his early thirties, Toure was still a very solid centre half and played an important role in Liverpool reaching the League cup and Europa League finals during his time at Anfield. A great character in the dressing room and leader on the pitch, Kolo Toure is not only remembered for the famous song named after him and his brother. And of course with Kolo, there was no need to be upset.

3. LUIS GARCIA - 2004-2007

Despite the heroics of Steven Gerrard, or the quality of a young Xavi Alonso, when it comes to Liverpool players associated with their famous 2004/2005 Champions League winning season, the one every fan fondly remembers is Luis Garcia.

Signing from Barcelona in 2004, the Spanish forward was never physically a match for his counterparts in the Premier League, but he produced some memorable moments regardless. Massive goals such as the one against Juventus in the Champions League Quarter-Final and the infamous ghost goal against Chelsea which took Liverpool to the final that year, will always keep him in fans minds.

Not to mention he is still a massive die hard Liverpool fan. That always helps maintain a cult status in football.

2. LUCAS LEIVA - 2007-2017

Never has a man been so frustrating to watch but at the same time be so endearing to fans than Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva. Lucas spent a decade at the club to the surprise of many but also to a wave of warm response. He was not the most talented and often put Liverpool in spots of bother, but there was no arguing the hard work he put in with every chance he got.

The now 34 year-olds game significantly improved under Jurgen Klopp, demonstrating he still had a part to play at Liverpool. The man was so loved Liverpool fans even contributed to Lucas winning the player of the year award for Lazio for two years running. He made 247 appearances for the Reds. A decade of service is non existent in today's game and despite many shaky moments, it was just impossible not to love the man. "Unlucky!!"

1. JERZY DUDEK - 2001-2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuMXd_0aC30SIe00
Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek LFCHistory on Twitter

This is arguably the trickiest pick of the bunch. The Polish goalkeeper threads a line just between cult hero and club legend, but in this instance we'll lean more into his cult status. Dudek won almost everything during his time with Liverpool including an FA cup, League cup and of course the Champions League.

A solid keeper who played his part for the Reds over a six year stint before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007. But it was his heroics in the 2005 Champions League final that immortalised the Polishman in Liverpool history. Despite conceding three goals, Dudek showed up when he needed to in the important latter stages of the game pulling off save after save. It was his save from an Andriy Shevchenko penalty that completed a miraculous night for the Reds winning them their fifth European title. Oh and of course, who can forget those spaghetti legs?

