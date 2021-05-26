Cancel
Dallas, TX

Deep Ellum office and retail tower opens east of downtown Dallas

By Steve Brown
Dallas News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Deep Ellum office tower will be the first such project to open its doors this year near downtown Dallas. Called The Stack, the 16-story office and retail tower is just east of downtown on Commerce Street. It’s a project of Houston-based developer Hines and Dallas’ Westdale Real Estate Investment...

www.dallasnews.com
