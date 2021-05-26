Astros’ losing streak is coming at the perfect time
While the losing streak climbs to four, the Astros still sit nicely in the standings. The art of losing and winning is like no other in baseball. As much as you expect the players with the better number to win, they will come up short due to human error and preparation. From a sweep in Arlington to a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Houston Astros are on a four game losing streak, but it came at the right time.