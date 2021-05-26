Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros’ losing streak is coming at the perfect time

By Kenny Van Doren
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the losing streak climbs to four, the Astros still sit nicely in the standings. The art of losing and winning is like no other in baseball. As much as you expect the players with the better number to win, they will come up short due to human error and preparation. From a sweep in Arlington to a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Houston Astros are on a four game losing streak, but it came at the right time.

climbingtalshill.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Oakland#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Houston Astros#Hall Of Famers#The San Diego Padres#The Boston Red Sox#Al West#Streak#Time#Games#Arlington#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Astros sweep Rangers for 6th win in row

At long last, it’s time to once again bust out the brooms. The Astros rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, sweeping for the first time since their first series of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...
MLBTimes Union

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Charlie Culberson to Nate Lowe. 1 run, 3...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros open Minute Maid Park to maximum capacity for next homestand

The Astros will open Minute Maid Park to “maximum capacity” for their next homestand, the team announced on Monday. Masks will no longer be required inside the ballpark for fans who are fully vaccinated, but the team said it “encourages” fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBSacramento Bee

Houston’s Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Framber Valdez, Jake Odorizzi set for rehab outings

The first scheduled rehab start for Astros righthander Framber Valdez was postponed until Monday after Class AAA Sugar Land’s game at Round Rock was rained out Sunday. The Skeeters and Express will make up the game as part of a Monday doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Valdez, who has been sidelined since it was revealed he fractured a finger in a spring training game, will pitch in one of the games.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
Houston, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.