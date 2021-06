Has the Jon Gruden experiment been a good one so far? Well, they’ve improved on their record every year under him. The only down side? They have yet to reach the playoffs. Bleacher Report ranked five teams who are under the most pressure to reach the playoffs in 2021, with the Raiders being one of the teams. As they mention in the article, the Raiders have recently played their worst football when it mattered most. Over their last two seasons, Vegas is 3-7 in games in December in January. When they’ve been fighting for a playoff spot, they’ve blown their chances.