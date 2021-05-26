Don't let these 3 obstacles hold you back from career autonomy

The world is changing, in fact it was already changing long before the pandemic came along. Technology which enables us to work effectively from anywhere such as video conferencing and cloud-based platforms have been around for a while but the biggest acceleration of change caused by the pandemic was in attitudes. With these new technologies, the most in demand skills for the future are rapidly evolving. For those with corporate careers, the pandemic was one giant experiment in remote working: Can workers be trusted to work efficiently and effectively when not being monitored? The answer is a resounding “yes!”.