Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool’s late season form gives great hope for next season

By Scott Groom
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 16 days ago

From what seemed an unsalvageable wreck of a season in January, Liverpool miraculously managed a third place finish at the weekend.

The relief and joy it brought after what has been a testing season for every reason imaginable was tangible and brought a renewed sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign.

However, it wasn’t just the fact that Champions League football was secured that brought such happiness – it was Liverpool’s form returning to levels we’re more accustomed to seeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ktw4b_0aC304Rh00
Trent Alexander-Arnold advances the ball during Liverpool's last Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Much has been made of the Reds’ form in the last 10 games, and rightly so.

Not only did Liverpool return to winning ways and found their shooting boots, but it was the manner of their performances that was particularly pleasing.

Eight wins out of their final 10 games is impressive, and that run hasn’t just come out of sheer fortune.

Everything about Liverpool’s play has been more coherent and in tune with the Liverpool we’ve seen during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure from back to front.

Alisson Becker has consistently stepped up to the plate in saving and scoring goals as he underlined his incredible importance to Liverpool’s recent successes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold once more proved why he’s England’s finest right back both in an attacking and defensive sense with a fine run of form since the turn of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3XNS_0aC304Rh00
Liverpool players celebrate Alisson Becker's late winning goal against West Brom. 

Meanwhile, there aren’t enough superlatives for the way Nat Phillips has stepped up to the plate at centre back, often alongside rookie Rhys Williams to keep opposition teams at bay.

This excellence and consistency, more than anything, ran through the heart of the team.

Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum were as reliable as ever, while Thiago really began to flourish and prove a real asset in the middle.

Salah kept doing his thing and finding the net, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané began to find the form that’s made them so difficult to keep quiet in recent seasons.

It very much felt like the rhythm that Klopp always talks about was coming back.

While some will argue that Liverpool’s run in wasn’t as difficult as those around them, there were still tricky games for them to navigate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns2NT_0aC304Rh00
Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Trips to Manchester United, Arsenal and Burnley were all brushed aside and three points brought back to Anfield.

But what’s more, the performances in these games were more than encouraging.

In earlier parts of the season, and during the slump in results in early 2021, it looked like there was no hope for Liverpool.

The side looks lost, disjointed and lacking direction as the goal of Champions League qualification slipped from their grasp.

Yet they dug in, ground things out and rediscovered their identity to claw their way back into contention.

I myself doubted the ‘mentality monsters’ that I was seeing simply fade away before my eyes – but they came back in raring fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCoqi_0aC304Rh00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on at Anfield. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Instead of dreading watching the games, I was looking forward to them and it didn’t feel like a chore watching us play.

And that for me is the big difference; the way the team was playing was with a bit more joy and sense of self.

Klopp and the players worked wonders to finish third after such a turbulent season, but to end it there and leaving fans excited about the upcoming season rather than wishing the previous one good riddance is some turnaround.

A strong summer in the transfer market and players coming through to Euros unscathed, and I’ll be itching to see the lads back in action come August.

The scene’s been set already, and it looks like it’s going to be a more pleasurable ride next season than this.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
47
Followers
571
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#England#Football Games#Reds#Arsenal#Burnley#Champions League Football#Winning Ways#Tricky Games#Optimism#Rookie Rhys Williams#Opposition Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Liverpool goalkeeper scores winning header

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. “Something happens, and I’m Head over Heels”. - Tears for Fears. If you haven’t seen the goal by Liverpool ‘keeper Allison Becker see the story and video below. Now onto the news!
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool qualifying for Champions League would be 'absolutely massive'

Jurgen Klopp says it will be an "absolutely massive" achievement if Liverpool can secure fourth place in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League next season. Liverpool struggled badly in the defence of the title they won for the first time in 30 years, with Manchester City confirmed as the 2020/21 champions after rivals Manchester United lost to Leicester meant Pep Guardiola's side could not be caught.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 36

Two matches remain for each Premier League club this season, and the UEFA Champions League places are yet to be locked in. That's the primary focus of the league at the minute and that was prevalent in Matchweek 36. It even trickled over into another tournament as the FA Cup...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fan protests affected performance of Manchester United players, says Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games. But the United manager called on supporters to get behind his team when they retirn to Old Trafford for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Tuesday night’s fixture against Fulham.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...