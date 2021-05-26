Liverpool’s late season form gives great hope for next season

From what seemed an unsalvageable wreck of a season in January, Liverpool miraculously managed a third place finish at the weekend.

The relief and joy it brought after what has been a testing season for every reason imaginable was tangible and brought a renewed sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign.

However, it wasn’t just the fact that Champions League football was secured that brought such happiness – it was Liverpool’s form returning to levels we’re more accustomed to seeing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold advances the ball during Liverpool's last Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Much has been made of the Reds’ form in the last 10 games, and rightly so.

Not only did Liverpool return to winning ways and found their shooting boots, but it was the manner of their performances that was particularly pleasing.

Eight wins out of their final 10 games is impressive, and that run hasn’t just come out of sheer fortune.

Everything about Liverpool’s play has been more coherent and in tune with the Liverpool we’ve seen during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure from back to front.

Alisson Becker has consistently stepped up to the plate in saving and scoring goals as he underlined his incredible importance to Liverpool’s recent successes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold once more proved why he’s England’s finest right back both in an attacking and defensive sense with a fine run of form since the turn of the year.

Liverpool players celebrate Alisson Becker's late winning goal against West Brom.

Meanwhile, there aren’t enough superlatives for the way Nat Phillips has stepped up to the plate at centre back, often alongside rookie Rhys Williams to keep opposition teams at bay.

This excellence and consistency, more than anything, ran through the heart of the team.

Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum were as reliable as ever, while Thiago really began to flourish and prove a real asset in the middle.

Salah kept doing his thing and finding the net, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané began to find the form that’s made them so difficult to keep quiet in recent seasons.

It very much felt like the rhythm that Klopp always talks about was coming back.

While some will argue that Liverpool’s run in wasn’t as difficult as those around them, there were still tricky games for them to navigate.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Trips to Manchester United, Arsenal and Burnley were all brushed aside and three points brought back to Anfield.

But what’s more, the performances in these games were more than encouraging.

In earlier parts of the season, and during the slump in results in early 2021, it looked like there was no hope for Liverpool.

The side looks lost, disjointed and lacking direction as the goal of Champions League qualification slipped from their grasp.

Yet they dug in, ground things out and rediscovered their identity to claw their way back into contention.

I myself doubted the ‘mentality monsters’ that I was seeing simply fade away before my eyes – but they came back in raring fashion.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on at Anfield. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Instead of dreading watching the games, I was looking forward to them and it didn’t feel like a chore watching us play.

And that for me is the big difference; the way the team was playing was with a bit more joy and sense of self.

Klopp and the players worked wonders to finish third after such a turbulent season, but to end it there and leaving fans excited about the upcoming season rather than wishing the previous one good riddance is some turnaround.

A strong summer in the transfer market and players coming through to Euros unscathed, and I’ll be itching to see the lads back in action come August.

The scene’s been set already, and it looks like it’s going to be a more pleasurable ride next season than this.