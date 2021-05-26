Licence to content: Amazon’s MGM takeover gives it access to Bond and beyond

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJust over two years ago, the Disney takeover of most of 21st Century Fox created an even bigger monster out of the two existing monsters, and pushed the movie business further towards a de facto monopoly of two or three humungous corporate entities gradually merging together to make a great big amorphous mass, spawning endless content. Now the blobbification process has gone further, with Amazon snapping up MGM for $8.45bn (£5.97bn).

Businesstechinvestornews.com

The MGM Deal: Amazon Has the Money and Needs the Content

Plus a look at other stock market news and an interview with Thomson Reuters automotive reporter Paul Lienert. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces plans to buy MGM. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) slips a bit despite strong earnings. salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rises, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) swings higher thanks to strength in its golf business. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss those stories and weigh in on the latest from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).
Businessphoenixherald.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessScreendaily

Pathe UK managing director Cameron McCracken talks new deal with Warner Bros

Pathe UK managing director Cameron McCracken has explained how the company’s newly signed UK-Ireland distribution deal with Warner Bros will benefit the company. The Pathé head acknowledged that he and his colleagues had explored “alliances” with a number of other potential distribution partners following the Disney takeover of Fox, Pathé’s previous partner.
Businessc21media.net

Moonbug, Amazon partner on kids’ content

LA- and London-based children’s content company Moonbug has partnered with Amazon’s kids subscription service to produce and distribute original content for children. The first project from the partnership will be animated series Arpo Robot Babysitter, based on YouTube show Arpo, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Kids+. The non-dialogue show,...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Skyfall writer expresses concern for Bond over Amazon’s MGM deal

Following the news that Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, Skyfall and Spectre co-writer John Logan has been voicing his concerns about what the deal might mean for the evergreen spy series. In an essay written for The New...
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
Businessimdb.com

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon’s MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.