Licence to content: Amazon’s MGM takeover gives it access to Bond and beyond
Just over two years ago, the Disney takeover of most of 21st Century Fox created an even bigger monster out of the two existing monsters, and pushed the movie business further towards a de facto monopoly of two or three humungous corporate entities gradually merging together to make a great big amorphous mass, spawning endless content. Now the blobbification process has gone further, with Amazon snapping up MGM for $8.45bn (£5.97bn).www.theguardian.com