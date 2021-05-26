Dragon Ball Goes Viral Over One of Goku's Best and Priciest Figures Yet

The latest expansion of Dragon Ball Super Card Game is currently bringing new attention to the hobby. The set, Supreme Rivalry, is the thirteenth main set and the fourth of the current Unison Warrior series which focuses on the Unison Cards card type, the Dark Demon Realm, and Dragon Ball Heroes' Dark Empire Saga. The most interesting parts about these sets, though, is the way that the cards are sorted into themes. When put in order, you can follow a set through its various focuses. For example, Supreme Rivalry focuses not only on the main Unison Warrior themes but also the conflict between Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and Boujack, the Android Saga, and more. Some of the set's most remarkable cards, though, are inspired by the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This section of the set features a collection of cards featuring Saiyans that feels like a retrospect of Goku and Vegeta's histories and the tragedy of Planet Vegeta.