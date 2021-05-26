Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dominic Cummings defends eye-test trip to Barnard Castle: ‘I would have made up a better story’

By Jon Stone
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12biKi_0aC2zDNg00

Dominic Cummings has defended his "weird" explanation for why he broke lockdown rules last year, telling MPs he could have made up "a hell of a lot better story" had he chosen to lie.

At the height of the first lockdown Boris Johnson's then chief of staff faced a barrage criticism for driving to the historic town of Barnard Castle, a visit said to coincide with his wife's birthday.

Mr Cummings had claimed that he took the drive with his family to test his eyesight before a longer trip home, after having suffered from Covid-19.

"If I was gonna make up the story I'd have come up with a hell of a lot better story than that one, right?" He told MPs at a mammoth meeting of the joint health and science select committees on Wednesday.

"I mean it's such a weird story ... the truth is that only a few days before then I've been sitting in bed writing a will. What to do if I die."

Mr Cummings, who was staying in Durham at his father's house after a previous breach of lockdown rules, said he had wanted to drive back to London to return to work in the coming days.

"I then was thinking about coming down on the 12th, the Sunday, but I was basically too ill to do that. My wife said ‘you're a real state, you can barely walk, are you sure you're OK to go to work?’

"I tried to explain this at the time: it seemed to me like OK, if you get to drive 300 miles to go to back to work the next day, then probably down the road for 13 miles and back to see how you feel after you've just come off what you thought might be your deathbed ... didn't seem crazy to me at the time."

Mr Cummings claimed his communications around the story had been mangled because he had chosen to omit details about the security of his family. He said he had originally taken his family out of London to avoid death threats.

However he admitted that he and the PM had “made a terrible Horlicks” of the situation and undermined public trust, adding: “I deeply apologise for it.”

He told the MPs: “The whole thing was a complete disaster ... and then it undermined public confidence in the whole thing. When the prime minister said ... we can't hold this line, we're going to have to explain things’, if I had just basically sent my family back out of London and said here’s the truth to the public, I think people would have understood the situation.”

Behavioural experts at the time measured a “Dominic Cummings effect” on compliance with lockdown and said the perceived lack of enforcement of the regulations against government figures had undermined public confidence in the policy.

The Independent

The Independent

137K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mr Cummings#Durham#London#Truth#Bed#Home#Death Threats#Lockdown Rules#Driving#Chosen#Defends Eye Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings' testimony was a display of vengeful score-settling

The appearance of Dominic Cummings before MPs to give his account of the Government’s handling of the pandemic had for weeks been billed as a potentially explosive occasion and it did not disappoint. He denounced Boris Johnson as a media-obsessed incompetent unfit for office, accused Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary,...
PoliticsThe Independent

Oh dear – I seem to be in agreement with Dominic Cummings

I — find myself in a state of consternation. If, as suggested,Dominic Cummings will be stating to a parliamentary committee this week that Boris Johnson’s delays in implementing lockdowns have resulted in tens of thousands of excess deaths, I will be fully in agreement. I would never have thought myself likely to concur with Mr Cummings on any subject. But not only that – I’m equally confused at feeling grateful that Mr Cummings may have the courage to spell out, in a public arena, the manifest failures of our dithering prime minister and his flawed, fatal policies.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

TEN MILLION over-50s and vulnerable people in Indian variant hotspots will get urgent second doses as infections double in some areas and scientists and Dominic Cummings urge DELAY to May 17 unlocking

Ten million people could have their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine brought forward as the Government tries to slow the spread of the Indian variant. Ministers last night approved plans aimed at slowing the spread of the imported strain of Covid-19, after cases doubled in a week. Older people...
PoliticsBBC

What did Dominic Cummings say? As it happened

We are going to close our coverage of today's revelations from Westminster. The team on board with you were: Doug Faulkner, Hamish Mackay, Owen Amos, Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, and Sinead Wilson. Thanks for following along with us - goodbye. Who is Boris Johnson's former adviser?. The prime minister's former...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Thousands of people could run the country better than ‘out of depth’ Boris Johnson, says Dominic Cummings

There are thousands of people who could run the country better that “completely out of depth” Boris Jonson, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister's former chief of staff told MPs that there were "profound" problems with the nature of the UK's political system illustrated by the PM’s rise to power.And Mr Cummings also said it was "crackers" that someone like himself should be able to rise to the top of government."I think there's a very profound question about the nature of our political system. That means that we got at the last election a choice between Jeremy Corbyn and...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Dominic Cummings accuses government of secrecy

Dominic Cummings has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". The prime minister's former adviser tweeted that its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent". Mr Cummings, who will appear before a committee of MPs next week, also called for more...
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings should hold no fear for Boris now

Dominic Cummings meets MPs on Wednesday. For him it’s a chance to show he was right about the virus, that Westminster is inept and that Boris Johnson lacks the strategic insight – or self-discipline – to reform government. He wants to destroy the PM. We’ve had a preview of his...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: His views on Covid and why it matters

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson formed one of the most consequential relationships in UK politics in recent years. But after leaving his role as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser in November 2020, Mr Cummings has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister and his government over how it handled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.