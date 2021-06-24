Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Best free VPN for secure browsing on PC, iPhone, Fire TV stick and more

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW58Y_0aC2zCUx00

A VPN keeps you anonymous and secure when browsing the internet, and can also help you get around geographic restrictions to stream shows and access content that’s not normally available in your country.

If you’re not sure whether it’s worth paying for one, you might be tempted by one of the many free VPNs available to download. But are they safe to use?

Below, we’ll list the best free VPNs, but first let’s talk about why most VPNs cost money. Put simply, a virtual private network is a security tool used to disguise your presence online. They work by routing your internet traffic through encrypted servers, so that to websites and streaming services , you appear to be located somewhere else in the world.

Those encrypted servers are physical things whirring away in a warehouse somewhere. They cost money to run, require engineers to service them and slow down as more customers use them, which is why the most trusted and popular VPNs are paid for on a subscription basis.

So how do free VPNs make money? They’re profiting in a different way. Many paid-for VPNs offer a free trial or a limited version of the full product to lure in new customers, who they hope to convert to the paid version.

Read more:

Others make money by selling your browsing data to third-party advertisers, or by replacing the ads you’d normally see on webpages with their own, or even by using your device as a virtual server for other users to connect through.

The problems with a free VPN

When you use any VPN, free or paid, you’re trusting a private company to look after your data responsibly. The best VPNs don’t keep a log of your online activity, so that even if they’re compelled by law to hand over information about their customers, there would simply be no useful data to reveal.

A free VPN has no such obligation to its users. To survive, a free VPN has to make money out of you in other ways. At best a free VPN will offer limited features, no customer support and throttled download speeds, making streaming impossible.

But at worst it will actively harvest your information to sell to its advertising partners. It’s generally not a good idea to have this kind of adversarial relationship with a service that’s handling the very data you’re trying to keep private.

With that in mind, it’s worth considering a free trial of a paid VPN before you settle for a completely free VPN. Many paid VPNs have 30-day trials that can be easily cancelled before you’re charged, or only cost a few quid a month. For the peace of mind that comes with knowing the service has your back, we think a paid VPN is worth it.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best paid-for VPN in 2021

ExpressVPN: From £4.94 per month, Expressvpn.com

The best all-round VPN , ExpressVPN is super fast and compatible with most operating systems, including Android set top boxes and videogames consoles. It can even be installed on your home router directly to secure every device on your wifi network in one go.

ExpressVPN safeguards your data using secure encryption protocols and doesn’t store any record of your internet activity while doing it. In our tests, it reliably unblocked the US versions of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services (although keep in mind that doing this is normally against providers’ terms of service), and was fast enough to watch TV shows and movies without buffering.

Buy now

NordVPN: From £2.71 per month, Nordvpn.com

One of the most popular VPNs around, NordVPN supports up to six devices and can be installed across your smartphone, laptop and desktop computers, your Amazon Fire box and other platforms.

NordVPN’s slick interface lets you select your desired location from a map of the world, and like ExpressVPN it keeps no user logs. The VPN allowed us to watch TV and movies from the most popular US streaming services, as well as access our Google accounts while travelling in China.

Read the full NordVPN review

Buy now

IPVanish: From £3.88 per month, Ipvanish.com

We like IPVanish for its uncapped device limit, which allows even the largest families or house shares to all use the VPN at the same time. The IPVanish app is available to download on a range of platforms too, from your iPad or Android tablet to opensource TV streaming apps like Kodi.

Top-level encryption, fast speeds and round the clock customer support put IPVanish in our top three paid-for VPNs. In tests we found it worked well with US Netflix, though sometimes it struggled to access international versions of other streaming services.

Read the full IPVanish review

Buy now

The best free VPN in 2021

Set on not paying a penny and want to know which free VPNs are the safest to use? Here are the ones we can recommend.

ProtonVPN Free: ProtonVPN.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA1ti_0aC2zCUx00

Best: Unlimited VPN

  • Number of servers: 17 (1,245 in the paid version)
  • Server locations: 3 (55 in the paid version)
  • Devices supported : 1 (10 in the paid version)
  • Data allowance: Unlimited
  • Free version pros: Unlimited data allowance
  • Free version cons: Occasionally slow, no P2P support or streaming

A free account with ProtonVPN limits you to three locations around the globe – the Netherlands, Japan and the US – and just one simultaneous connection. Unlike most free VPNs, your data allowance isn’t capped, meaning you can browse for as long as you want, but your bandwidth is shared with other free users. At busy times you’ll notice a drop in speeds.

As a free user you can’t use streaming services or peer-to-peer connections, which means torrenting services won’t work, but for simple, secure web browsing from a trusted name in security, ProtonVPN is the best free VPN you can get.

Download now

Hotspot Shield Free VPN: Hotspotshield.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gagGA_0aC2zCUx00

Best: For iOS and Android

  • Number of servers: 1,800
  • Server locations: 1 (115 in the paid version)
  • Devices supported : 1 (5 in the paid version)
  • Data allowance: 500MB per day
  • Free version pros: Support for a range of devices, no registration required
  • Free version cons: Speed capped at 2Mbps, no streaming

While most paid-for VPNs offer time-limited trials, Hotspot Shield offers a free version that you can continue using for as long as you like and without handing over your credit card details. With the free version you can unlock US websites and avoid local content filters by tunnelling your internet through one of Hotspot Shield’s servers located in North America. Speeds are slow but consistent and the free VPN can be installed on iOS and Android devices.

You’re given a data allowance of 500MB per day, can only use the VPN on a single device at once and can’t access entertainment services like Netflix and Prime Video. If you want a free VPN for streaming, the paid version of Hotspot Shield starts at $12.99 per month.

Download now

TunnelBear: Tunnelbear.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWnl0_0aC2zCUx00

Best: Without a credit card

  • Number of servers: 3,000
  • Server locations: 27 (as many as the paid version)
  • Devices supported: 1 (5 in the paid version)
  • Data allowance: 500MB per month
  • Free version pros: Friendly design, includes all server locations
  • Free version cons: Data capped at 500MB per month, no streaming

TunnelBear’s free VPN can be used as often as you like, but its bandwidth limitations are restrictive enough that we’d consider it more of a sample of what the paid version can do. You have a mere 500MB per month to work with, compared to 500MB per day with Hotspot Shield, and unlimited bandwidth with ProtonVPN.

The free version of TunnelBear can’t bypass Netflix’s geographical restrictions, so this isn’t a VPN for those who want to take a peek at TV shows not available in their own country. However, you do get to use up to five devices at once, and TunnelBear’s privacy credentials are top notch.

Download now

Kaspersky Secure Connection: Kaspersky.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TulRV_0aC2zCUx00

Best: For PC

  • Number of servers: 300
  • Server locations: 1 (24 in the paid version)
  • Devices supported: 1 (5 in the paid version)
  • Free version pros: Reliable speeds, stable connection
  • Free version cons: Data capped at 200MB per day, no streaming

Trust is important when choosing a VPN, especially a free one, and Kaspersky is one of the most trusted names in online security. Founded in Russia, Kaspersky and its VPN servers are now owned by a UK holding company and based in Switzerland, a country with famously strong privacy laws. The free version of its paid VPN uses the same server infrastructure as Hotspot Shield, meaning you can only choose to disguise your location as coming from inside the US.

You’re also limited to just 200MB of downloads per day. For international users trying to bypass local firewalls or content restrictions, this can be enough. But for more heavy-duty use, such as accessing region-locked streaming services, a paid VPN is the way to go.

Download now

Hide.me Free: Hide.me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpxcN_0aC2zCUx00

Best: For speed

  • Number of servers: 1,900
  • Server locations: 5 (75 in the paid version)
  • Devices supported: 1 (10 in the paid version)
  • Data allowance: 10GB per month
  • Free version pros: Fast, has customer support, allows P2P connections
  • Free version cons: Limited locations, no streaming

Another VPN with a generous free tier you can use until the encrypted cows come home, Hide.me gives you access to five server locations around the world and a healthy data allowance of 10GB per month. Peer-to-peer connections are allowed and the VPN promises no speed throttling, no ad tracking and no data logging.

Unlike some rivals, free users can also access customer support 24/7. Like most free VPNs, you’re unable to use Hide.me to bypass region-locked shows on Netflix and other streaming services.

Download now

How to choose the right free VPN service

The VPNs we’ve selected above are a great way to try before you buy, but here are a few things to bear in mind when choosing a free service that works for you.

  • Data caps: Most free VPNs limit the amount of data you can upload and download. ProtonVPN is the only to offer unlimited data usage to free users.
  • Speed: Free users typically have to share the VPN’s limited bandwidth with other free users, slowing the network down for those who don’t pay. Hotspot Shield throttles its free VPN to just 2Mbps, but by doing so it creates more consistent speeds and fewer dropped connections.
  • Streaming: No reputable free VPN allows you to stream content on services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, so be very wary of any free VPNs or Chrome extensions that make this claim.
  • Security: The ability for hackers to spy on you while you use the internet is overstated by most VPN services, so don’t feel pressured into downloading a free VPN if you’re not absolutely sure you need one. If there’s a padlock next to the URL in your browser window, your connection is already encrypted and safe.

The verdict: Free VPN service

We would always advise choosing a paid-for service, but if you’re looking for a simple to use, free VPN that promises not to sell your personal information to the highest bidder, we recommend ProtonVPN . With an unlimited data cap and reliable speeds, it’s a great introduction to the premium product.

Hide.me also offers a generous free version with a few more locations to choose from, top security credentials and access to customer support should you get stuck.

To find the best offers around, try our compare pages on the best mobile phone deals and the best SIM-only deals

Ready to upgrade to a premium VPN service? Here are the best paid-for VPNs available to download in 2021

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#Vpn#Fire Tv#Vpns#Expressvpn Com#Amazon Prime Video#Google#Ipvanish#Us Netflix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Mobile Apps
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to set up a VPN on an iPhone or iPad

While Apple's Private Relay is on the way, not everyone may want to sign up for iCloud+ to get its benefits, or even to wait for it to arrive. Here's how to set your iPhone or iPad to use a VPN right now. Apple introduced its Private Relay service as...
Cell Phoneswcregisteronline.com

Do I Need a VPN on my iPhone?

If you’re questioning whether you need a virtual private network (VPN) on your iPhone then there’s a good chance that you already value your privacy. Your data is the hottest commodity in the world and while privacy is beginning to get the attention it deserves, you need to protect yourself using the tools available to you.
ElectronicsGamespot

Prime Day Fire TV Deals 2021: Fire TV Stick 4K Bundles Available Now

Prime Day 2021 will bring a huge variety of deals, and some of the best discounts will undoubtedly be on Amazon devices, including Fire TV products. Ahead of Prime Day, which officially runs June 21-22, Amazon is already offering some great early deals on Fire TV Stick bundles and 4K Fire TVs. As these are official Prime Day deals, you don't have to worry about the prices going down even more during the event. Also, just like the main event, you have to be a Prime Day member to take advantage of these Fire TV discounts. But don't worry, there are various ways to sign up for Prime for free if you don't already have a subscription. We've rounded up the best Prime Day Fire TV deals below, and we'll update this list as more deals are added to the sale over the next week.
Computerscloudwards.net

Best VPN for Android TV Box in 2021: Unchain Your Android TV

The Android TV box has access to a wider variety of entertainment services than a regular TV. However, since it uses the internet to unlock these services, it’s vulnerable to the same cyber threats as your other Android devices. Because of this, you have to install the best VPN for Android TV box to enjoy your favorite shows securely.
NFLTrustedReviews

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (2020) Review

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote is another fine streaming player from Amazon. The addition of HDR is worth having, as is Atmos, but you’ll need the necessary equipment to take advantage of it. Considering the price there isn’t a huge amount to quibble over, but having three Fire TV Sticks does feel like Amazon has rather complicated the pudding.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

The best Mac VPN in 2021

MacOS is well known as a safer and more user-friendly alternative to Microsoft Windows, and a huge selling point is the in-built security software. However, while it's true that Macs are better protected from malware, there's no difference between MacOS and Windows when it comes to how your data is handled after it leaves your machine. And that's what a Mac VPN is for – safeguarding and anonymizing your information after it's left your PC . Once your data is out in the badlands of the web, the fact you're using a Mac is of no importance, and the best VPN for Mac is a privacy essential.
ElectronicsNewsweek

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Amazon Product Deals: Echo, Fire Stick, Kindle and More

Yes, it's Prime Day 2021, an opportunity to save on literally millions of items available. And the online super mega-store has reserved some of its very best deals for its own products. From streaming devices to speakers to e-readers and video doorbells, here are a dozen prime examples of the over 100 deals on Amazon's own products and services for Prime Day.
Computersatoallinks.com

Free VPN for Windows

Free VPN for Windows is obviously preferable to free software. Free VPNs comes with all the same features as paid VPNs, such as security, ease of use, and portability. But free VPN for windows 10 is a different story altogether. Free VPNs is often a dime a dozen, but where there is a range, there of course also comes the question of quality. Sadly, most free VPNs are very limited in performance and even those that do have all their functional features intact tend to use adware, spyware, or worse adware and spyware to gather information from your computer.
Internetcloudwards.net

The Best Nigeria VPN in 2021: Unblock Twitter & Access a Free Internet

The downhill trend of Nigeria’s internet freedom isn’t stopping anytime soon. The safety of protesters, bloggers and journalists is increasingly at risk as the Nigerian government takes more repressive steps, from opening fire on protesters at the “Lekki massacre” in October 2020 to banning Twitter on June 4, 2021. The Twitter ban especially is a sign of growing online censorship, and it further stresses the importance of using the best VPN for Nigeria.
ElectronicsSFGate

Transform your regular TV into a smart TV with the Fire Stick

Don’t have a smart TV? This third-generation Fire Stick TV can turn yours into one via the USB stick and remote control. Right now during Amazon Prime Day sale (through June 22), this latest model is almost 45% off. So if you’ve been curious about Smart TV but don’t want to shell out for a new one, it’s a great time to buy it.
ElectronicsPosted by
Primetimer

Apple TV+ is changing the terms of its free trial: Will those subscribers stick around to pay?

When Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, people who bought a major Apple product were given a free one-year subscription. That free trail was extended twice -- to January and to July of this year. With those free trials coming up, Apple TV+ will require those customers to pay a subscription fee. Meanwhile, customers who buy new major Apple products will only get three months of free Apple TV+, instead of one year. "There’s obviously a risk that TV+ is about to lose a big chunk of its subscriber base," says Josef Adalian. "But whatever happens, shortening future trial offers, and ending the ones which were extended, is a strong hint that Cook and his exec team believe their fledgling streamer is ready to start fighting for customers without a safety net. While some analysts scoffed at the extra-long trial period, I think it demonstrated (again) Apple’s willingness to sacrifice short-term revenue for a longer-term play. Fact is, every other major streamer (and most cable networks) built their subscriber base on the back of library shows, and then expanded through originals. Apple knew it couldn’t expect many people to pay for just a handful of unproven titles, so it wisely decided to basically give the service away for free while it let audiences get acclimated to its offering. But with its two-year anniversary just around the corner, TV+ now has multiple known quantities, and they’re shows many people really like."
Small Businesskomando.com

5 hidden ways a VPN can make life better and more secure

Between all the cybercriminals and downright snoops in the world, it’s getting more difficult to protect your privacy. A VPN gives you a secure bridge between your devices and the internet. You might not even realize just how important this is and all the ways a VPN comes in handy. Keep reading for five uses you might not know about.
Internetgetnews.info

Change Location When Online Shopping and Save Money on Best Deals Via Free VPN Service

Get the most out of a free VPN. In business, specifically e-commerce, there is a marketing strategy that companies use to remain competitive and boost their sales by almost 25% in comparison. It is more commonly known as dynamic pricing or location-based pricing. Basically, it is a method that aims to set flexible prices for online purchases and services based on the current market demand in a certain location.
ElectronicsGamespot

Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, Fire TV, OLED, And More

Amazon Prime Day definitely offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a new TV for less. With less than a week to go until Prime Day 2021, you may want to start measuring your TV stand or figuring out where you will mount your new TV. There are even some early Prime Day TV deals available now, including LG's 4K OLED TVs and plenty of Amazon Fire smart TVs. More TV deals will undoubtedly pop up at Amazon and other retailers next week, but there's already a good selection to choose from. Ahead of the sale, we've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals available now.
Computersgetnews.info

Best Free VPN to Guarantee Cybersecurity while Using the Messenger App

Messenger is the second most used messaging app in 2020 with over 1.3 billion users globally, just behind WhatsApp with 2 billion active users. Its affiliation with the world’s most acclaimed social media platform, Facebook, is the main reason for the app’s popularity. With Facebook’s association, the users of the...