Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grains, livestock mixed.

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGrain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Lean Hogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher, but U.S. Midwest weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures on Monday recouped some of last week's deep losses, although gains were limited as forecasts of wet weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest lifted prospects of higher supplies. Wheat gained ground in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: Hog futures firm on technical buying

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said. CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents (all figures US$). The wholesale...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy steady as U.S. crop prospects assessed

* Midwest rain forecasts have curbed prices this week * Risk that dry northerly zones will see little moisture * Spring wheat supports CBOT wheat, veg oils underpin soybeans (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged higher on Friday as the market assessed contrasting rain forecasts for U.S. growing belts and looked ahead to government acreage estimates next week. Grain prices have been pressured this week by weather charts projecting heavy rain in a swathe of the U.S. Midwest, but more limited moisture expected in northerly zones has sustained concern about drought damage. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.37-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT. "The long-awaited rains in the Iowa region are particularly welcome," consultancy Agritel said in a note, referring to the largest U.S. corn producing state. "However, the crucial period remains ahead at the corn flowering stage by mid-July." Market participants are increasingly turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 30 acreage report. Analysts expected the USDA to increase corn and soy area estimates compared with its March projections. U.S. harvest prospects are being watched particularly closely due to tightening global stocks and strong Chinese demand. The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that the world's stocks-to-use ratio for grains would fall to an eight-year low in 2021/22, despite expected record production of corn and wheat. CBOT November soybean futures were up 0.5% at $12.97-3/4 a bushel, facing resistance at the psychological $13 threshold. The USDA said on Thursday private exporters reported a sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, adding to other soybean export sales reported this week. Soybean futures also drew support from a recovery in vegetable oil prices this week. CBOT September wheat was up 0.6% at $6.56 a bushel, supported by concerns over drought in northern U.S. spring wheat belts. MGEX September spring wheat was up 1.7%. Wheat markets have been weighing drought damage to spring wheat in North America and the Black Sea region against favourable prospects for winter wheat harvesting that is getting under way in the northern hemisphere. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 656.00 4.00 0.61 640.50 2.42 CBOT corn 537.25 1.25 0.23 484.00 11.00 CBOT soy 1297.75 6.00 0.46 1311.00 -1.01 Paris wheat Sep 203.75 -0.75 -0.37 192.50 5.84 Paris maize Jun 238.00 -3.50 -1.45 219.00 8.68 Paris rape Aug 510.00 4.75 0.94 418.25 21.94 WTI crude oil 73.18 -0.12 -0.16 48.52 50.82 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.09 1.2100 -1.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Australia; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows steady. Bulls $3-$5 higher. Good quality feeder calves $8-$10 up. Sheep and goats steady. Look for our upcoming Monday sheep and goat sale June 28th. Monday July 12th we are planning on a larger sheep and goat sale with a good amount of feeder lambs. Call to consign now! Thank you for your continued business!
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hog Report Behind, Cattle Report Ahead

Cattle found some stability Thursday, which may continue Friday as the Cattle on Feed report will be released after the close of the market. Hog futures have yet to uncover solid support, but the end of the week could provide some short covering. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $223.08...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Double-Digit Drops

Corn is 13 to 18 cents lower, soybeans are 18 to 25 cents lower and wheat is 12 cents lower to 12 cents higher. Corn trade is 13 to 18 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading from the early strength seen overnight as the forecast continue to waffle with rains working through parts of the Corn Belt last night. Meanwhile, spread action flattens out and biofuel concerns pop back up on refinery waivers.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Battle Continues Between Feedlots, Packers

The battle is on as Friday heads into its afternoon trade and the cash cattle market has yet to be truly tested. The tension in the live cattle market is thick this morning as packers are unwilling to pump up their bids and thus far haven’t been able to convince feedlots into caving into steady prices. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is relishing in Friday’s support while the feeder cattle complex enjoys another day of lower trending corn.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall after rain; corn, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by rain in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest this week, traders said. "I think it is probably confirmation of fairly widespread rain in areas that were in really dire straits," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities. "It was good timing."
Hinsdale, NYTimes-Herald

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC.

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC. 1421 KENT RD HINSDALE, NY 14743 For Mon. June 28th: 195 Holstein and Holstein cross heifers. These heifers are weanlings to breeding size, Al sired, double inoculated, free stall housed, and come form a herd with a 28,000 lb. ave. Plus our usual run of quality dairy replacements. Market Report for the week of Jan. 18th: Dairy replacements from $400 to $1650's aughter cattle per 100 lbs.: cows from $2 to $79, bulls from $60 to $100; bull calves from $20 to $1.45; heifer calves from $10 to $55. For more information phone Barry @ 716-557-2266 or Bob @ 716-557-2584.
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed as Rain Appears, China Buys More Soybeans

December corn fought back from a lower start to close 1/4-cent higher Thursday, even though some of the long-anticipated rain started to show up in the Central Corn Belt. November soybeans closed down 8 1/2 cents, influenced by another lower close in soybean meal, but also given a little support from a 14.4 mb soybean sale announcement, part of which was to China.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Widely Mixed

Corn is 4 to 5 cents higher up front and 9 to 10 cents lower on new crop; soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 24 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher up front, with new crop 9 to 10 cents lower as early strength on new crop fades as weather forecasts look manageable for many short term, while spread strength continues to build again, taking the July/Dec towards $1.20. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with policy concerns limiting upside while demand remains solid short term.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed with Soy Oil Supporting Soybeans

November soybeans closed higher Monday, helped by an export sale to China, bull spreading in old-crop soybeans and a 2.21-cent gain in July soybean oil. December corn was down 9 1/4 cents with broad rain coverage expected in the seven-day forecast. July corn closed up 4 cents and December corn...
Chicago, ILAntelope Valley Press

Grains lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; July corn dropped 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; July oats was off .25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 47.25 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures hit two-month high; lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, setting a two-month high as deferred prices for corn, the main feed grain for cattle, continued to fall, traders said. CME benchmark August live cattle futures settled up 2.625 cents at 123.900...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy eases on improved U.S. weather view; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday on an improved weather outlook for the Midwest crop belt, analysts said. The forecasts for cooler and wetter conditions later this month also pressured new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), although front-month July corn gained against back months on spreads.
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

Making livestock traceability work

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Meat producers have tagged livestock for identification purposes for decades. But the tags of today have benefits beyond a sign of ownership. In its first in-person event of 2021, the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City recently held a seminar and panel discussion aimed at exploring the benefits of traceability for all segments of the beef supply chain.
Agriculturerrfn.com

A Slight Surprise for Grain Traders

USDA raised soybean ending stocks and lowered corn ending stock a little more than the grain trade was expecting last week. Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting President Mike Zuzolo thinks global supply fundamentals are in play for the grain market. “We’re starting to find more fundamentals of ample supplies coming out of South America to take the competitive side of the soybean market away from the U.S.,” says Zuzolo. “Whereas with corn, the USDA confirmed there’s a tighter crop down in Brazil, specifically and it will be more difficult for the corn market to find more competition. The biggest nemesis for the corn market, when it comes to exports and feed, is wheat.”
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT, KCBT wheat futures fall; MGEX futures rally

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mixed on Friday, with winter wheat offerings falling on seasonal harvest pressure while spring wheat contracts soared on concerns about crops wilting under drought stress in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract , which has risen for six days in a row, hit its highest since June 7. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract fell to its lowest since April 14. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled down 11-1/4 cents at $6.40-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was up 6-1/4 cents at $8.11-1/2 and K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 6 cents lower at $6.08-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA corn, soy estimates mostly unchanged

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates showed few changes in its June 14 corn and soybean estimates. It raised its corn export forecast by 75 million bushels to a total of 2.85 million bushels, with no change in projected feed usage. The WASDE raised projected ethanol usage by 75 million bushels and reduced projected carryover by 150 million bushels to 1.107 million bushels, equal to 7.4% of usage and lower than was forecast earlier in the year. Corn carryover projections have steadily shrunk since last June.
Chicago, ILmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures fall in correction

CHICAGO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed lower amid positioning in the past week, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. China has been securing U.S. soybeans and is said to have interest in U.S. corn under current levels. Whether China uses this break to add...