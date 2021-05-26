POLL: Majority of New York Wants One COVID-era Mandate To Continue

A new poll suggests the United States could be on track to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population against COVID-19 by this summer. In the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 62% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 56% in April. At the same time, about a third of those categorized as “wait and see” reported that they had already made vaccine appointments or planned to do so imminently.