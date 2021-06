The Maryland Transit Authority Board granted preliminary approval Tuesday to an amended project that will expand the Beltway around the American Legion Bridge. In a unanimous vote, board members gave initial approval to a proposal to add two high-occupancy toll managed lanes in each direction on the bridge from I-270 to I-370 in the northern region. To cut down on congestion, HOT lanes would allow cars with three or more people, including transit buses, to ride for free, while others could opt to pay a variable toll to escape a congested lane.