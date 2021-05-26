Where to investigate the downed black helicopter in the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quest

It's just about time for a brand-new season of Fortnite, but not before a few more Foreshadowing Quests go live and tease the aliens on their way to the game. In the latest batch of these teaser challenges, players will need to destroy spooky TV sets. While the challenge requires you destroy five, there are actually seven on the island overall, so it's up to you which five you choose. Below you can learn where to find all spooky TV set locations. Note that this challenge is not live yet, but is expected to go live very soon, perhaps as early as today, June 1.