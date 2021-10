With DC FanDome just a matter of weeks away, the next look at The Batman is fast approaching, with a new trailer confirmed to be premiering at the virtual event. Fans are eager to see how this trailer will give new looks at the film's star-studded cast, including Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle / Catwoman. In a recent interview with AnotherMag, Kravitz recounted the experience that led to her getting the part, as well as her approach to the beloved character.

