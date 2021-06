The Washington Mystics’ early season woes are continuing, this time with a 86-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. Washington and Connecticut had nine lead changes in this contest and they entered the fourth quarter with a 63-62 lead. However, things began to unravel in that last quarter as the Mystics missed key shots and committed five turnovers which kept the game just out of reach for them. Washington was behind 82-79 with about 10 seconds left and played a full court press, but gave up a late score that put the game away.