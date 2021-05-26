Legislators to take up appointment of Torres as Democratic Elections Commissioner

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.