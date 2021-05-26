Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Legislators to take up appointment of Torres as Democratic Elections Commissioner

 17 days ago

Chautauqua County lawmakers will be taking action on a resolution during Wednesday evening's meeting that would confirm the appointment of Luz Torres as the Democratic County Elections Commissioner. The resolution is sponsored by all five Democratic members of the County Legislature. According to the resolution, Torres would serve as commissioner for the remainder of the four-year term that commenced January 1 and ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will be carried via Zoom starting at 6:30 pm.

