Guy Fieri is the Highest Paid Chef on TV

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Flavortown, has cooked up a pretty sweet deal for himself. It has been reported that guy Fieri has signed a three year, $80 million dollar contract with the food network . That’s $50 million more than his last deal. and this now makes him the highest paid chef on cable tv…by a huge margin. He generated more than $230 million last year in ad revenue for the network.

