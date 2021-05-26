Rome Woman Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 2-Year-Old Home Alone
A Rome woman is facing several charges following an investigation by Rome Police and Oneida County Child Protective Services. Rome Police say they received a complaint from a concerned caller on Wednesday, May 19th regarding the welfare of a child. Officers responded to a residence on McAvoy Avenue in Rome for a welfare check. Officials say upon arrival, police located a 2-year-old female child who had been left alone at the home. Officers immediately contacted Child Protective Services.wour.com