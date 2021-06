When he was shorter than a 3-wood, 2-year-old Tiger Woods went on The Mike Douglas Show with Bob Hope and showed off his golf skills to the world on late-night TV. Between his debut on national TV and his illustrious professional career that includes 15 major championships (5 Masters, 4 PGA Championships, 3 U.S. Opens and 3 Open Championships) and 82 career PGA Tour wins, Tiger spent two years at Stanford, where he quickly established himself as the best college golfer in the country at the time.