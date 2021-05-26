Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania man arrested for DWAI-drugs

State Troopers from Jamestown arrested a Pennsylvania man for driving while ability impaired by drugs after a traffic stop on I-86 in Sherman last Friday. State Troopers from Jamestown arrested 74-year-old Raymond Corcoran of Fredericktown, PA after he was pulled over for driving erratically. During the stop, there were multiple signs of opiate impairment observed by Troopers. He had also failed several standard field sobriety tests. Troopers transported Corcoran to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown for a blood draw, before processing him at SP Jamestown. Corcoran is scheduled to appear in Sherman Town Court next month.

