Pennsylvania man arrested for DWAI-drugs

A Cuba man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Central Avenue in the village of Brocton on May 4. Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Erik Lawton was the operator of the vehicle and after an investigation, determined that Lawton was intoxicated. Lawton was taken into custody and charged with DWI, DWI Per Se, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. Lawton will appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.