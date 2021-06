Savannah Guthrie feels “lucky” to have found her husband given her work schedule. “It’s amazing that you could get married getting up at 3 in the morning and having that kind of life. How you were able to meet anyone at that point is amazing,” Ellen DeGeneres told the TODAY co-anchor in 2021, to which she replied, “You’re right. I’m lucky I’m not alone!” Though it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing before walking down the aisle. On her NBC morning show in 2018, Guthrie confessed, “We did break up on the day that we got engaged.” But, it shouldn’t come as breaking news that the couple is now happily married! Get to know the man Guthrie spends her life with off-camera.