Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance is the gift that just keeps on giving. On Friday, the couple stepped out for yet another sweet date night as they grabbed a bite to eat at Avra in Beverly Hills. Ben looked casual in his usual attire of jeans and a leather jacket, while Jen dressed up in beige shorts, a white blazer, and strappy heels. Unlike their previous outings, the two kept the PDA to a minimum as they made their way inside the restaurant. However, J Lo did sport a huge smile as they left in their car together.