Westchester Commons’ original new urbanist vision comes into focus

Welcome to this Turn Key 4 BED, 2.2 BATH, 3,217 SQFT home w/ WALKOUT BASEMENT on a Private 1+ acre Cul-De-Sac Lot! Walk to Pool & Lake. New Roof (2018) NEW Painted Interior. Newly Updated Kitchen w/ HDWD, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, SS Dishwasher (6m old) & Gas Range, Breakfast Bar, LARGE Eat-In Area w/ French Doors open to Screened-In Porch (Trex), Pantry w/ Recessed| Pendant Lights. Formal Dining Rm w/HDWD, Crown & Picture Molding. Spacious Family Rm w/Carpet, CF/ Light & Gas FP. Large Laundry Rm w/shoot from Primary Bath, Utility Sink & storage. Primary Bed w/ Walk-In Closet, CF w/Light & Newly Renovated Bath w/ LVT Floors, Dual Vanities & Jetted Tub. Other 3 BDRMS nicely sized w/ Carpet, CF w/Lights & Large Closets (W/I Bed 3). 2nd Living Area in Basement w/ laminate floors, ½ Bath & French Doors lead to Rear Patio, Fire Pit area and Large Backyard w/ Playset! Oversized 2 Car, Side Load Garage w/area for Workshop| Storage & Double-Width, Paved Driveway. The Highlands is an Award Winning Golf Course Community offering Resort Style Amenities & its own Restaurant! Close to Shops, Restaurants, & Rt. 288, I-95.