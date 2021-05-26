Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

Westchester Commons’ original new urbanist vision comes into focus

By JIM McCONNELL SENIOR WRITER
chesterfieldobserver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a balmy, late-spring Friday evening, Westchester Commons’ Main Street area is hopping. People sip craft beers and celebrate the end of another long work week in Sedona Taphouse’s outdoor seating area. Others pour into Buffalo Wild Wings a couple doors down and the newly reopened Regal Cinemas. Nearby, The Vue’s upscale, urban-style apartments add to the hum of human activity.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Government
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#New Idea#Retail Shops#Green Space#Green Buildings#Residential Buildings#Parking Space#Commercial Buildings#Westchester Commons#Buffalo Wild Wings#Target#The Board Of Supervisors#Planning Department#The Aire At Westchester#Rebkee Co#Vue#Westchester Towns#Vision#Commercial Spaces#City View Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

1724 Mainsail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23836

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Price reflects base price, elevation and 3rd bedroom option, Purchaser can select additional structural & design options! BRAND NEW FLOORPLAN w/ 10' ceilings included! The designer kitchen with granite counters & large island overlooks the breakfast nook & family room offering tons of space for entertaining. The luxury first floor owner's suite boasts a large walk-in closet along w/ a spacious bath w/ double vanity! Two additional bedrooms, laundry room and full bath complete the rest of the home. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautiful riverfront community, located in Chesterfield County and on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park & pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Features & options will vary).
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

8701 Glen Royal Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

This custom designed home in the highly sought after Harper Mill subdivision has 6 BEDROOMS and 4 FULL BATHS. Walk in to this lovely open floor plan home with so much space! You will find a first floor bedroom and full bath for your guest. Beautiful built ins surround the fireplace in the large living area. The living room opens to an eat in area perfect for all of the home cooked meals. Open pantry or office space available, currently being used for home schooling. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with plenty of sunlight to keep you warm and cozy. The remainder of the second floor is filled with 2 large bedrooms, laundry area and master suite. The third level offers more flex space or additional bedroom and full bathroom. You will also love the 3 car garage and rear screened in porch where family and friends will enjoy hanging out. Harpers Mill is a "must see" community, homeowners enjoy gathering and socializing at the community club house, beautiful pool and recreation areas. This low maintenance, energy saving home offers an open floor plan, plenty of space and tons of natural light. Come and check this property out before it is gone!
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

11931 Dunvegan Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Welcome to this Turn Key 4 BED, 2.2 BATH, 3,217 SQFT home w/ WALKOUT BASEMENT on a Private 1+ acre Cul-De-Sac Lot! Walk to Pool & Lake. New Roof (2018) NEW Painted Interior. Newly Updated Kitchen w/ HDWD, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, SS Dishwasher (6m old) & Gas Range, Breakfast Bar, LARGE Eat-In Area w/ French Doors open to Screened-In Porch (Trex), Pantry w/ Recessed| Pendant Lights. Formal Dining Rm w/HDWD, Crown & Picture Molding. Spacious Family Rm w/Carpet, CF/ Light & Gas FP. Large Laundry Rm w/shoot from Primary Bath, Utility Sink & storage. Primary Bed w/ Walk-In Closet, CF w/Light & Newly Renovated Bath w/ LVT Floors, Dual Vanities & Jetted Tub. Other 3 BDRMS nicely sized w/ Carpet, CF w/Lights & Large Closets (W/I Bed 3). 2nd Living Area in Basement w/ laminate floors, ½ Bath & French Doors lead to Rear Patio, Fire Pit area and Large Backyard w/ Playset! Oversized 2 Car, Side Load Garage w/area for Workshop| Storage & Double-Width, Paved Driveway. The Highlands is an Award Winning Golf Course Community offering Resort Style Amenities & its own Restaurant! Close to Shops, Restaurants, & Rt. 288, I-95.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Chester, VARichmond.com

4507 Shop St, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Renovated FarmHouse in the Village of Chester! Over 2100 square feet under $300,000! You will not believe the Windows in EACH Room! Get it now! Charming - beautifully renovated home to maintain original feel. Hardwood and new Vinyl throughout, Vinyl siding. Office! Formal Dining, Large Family room, Solid doors, Large Windows, Huge Ceilings bring you back to true - unique architecture! This home is NOT like anything else on the market. No HOA & Huge Lot! Bring boats, cars, toys, and tons of room to even add additions. Workman's basement and concrete slab for garage already poured. You Will Fall in Love! Great Bones! Full Florida room and Glass Screened Porch to enjoy your large lot! Public Water and Sewer.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

6827 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The Grove, a Gorgeous UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Town home by Main Street Homes. This END UNIT home features three finished levels with 2 car rear-entry Garage. The 1st floor offers a Bedroom and Full Bath. The expansive 2nd level open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, dining room, great room, front porch and rear deck. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, SS Appliances, and a large 8’ Island. The 3rd level with an expansive Owner’s Suite and a Guest Suite with Full Bath. The Owner’s Suite includes an en- suite bath with a large walk-in closet, ceramic shower & flooring, and a double bowl vanity. Options for this home include a first-floor study, rear kitchen, a soaking garden tub in the owner’s suite bath, and a 3-bedroom layout on the 3rd floor. Cosby Village is a Low Maintenance Community featuring an event lawn, paved sidewalks with pocket parks and future Resident’s Club with pool, Community Garden and dog park! UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF SUMMER 2021!
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

2003 Bethany Ridge Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Renovated and Move in Ready! Home Features Kitchen with new countertops, New tile & pantry, open living space, 2 Bedrooms, Full bath, Laundry, Deck and Covered Patio. All new in 2021: Vinyl Siding, Goodman Heat Pump, Rheem Electric Water Heater, Energy Efficient Replacement Windows, Shower/tub combo, All Flooring throughout & Front Porch. Cul-de-sac property offering Large lot with ample parking and opportunity to expand outdoor entertaining and gardening! Excellent proximity to to the Powhite Parkway and Courthouse Road.