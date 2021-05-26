Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

10 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Fort Collins Has Changed

By Shelby
 17 days ago
This list could have gone on for days, but we capped it at 10 Google Maps images that show how much Fort Collins has changed in recent years. In just the last ten years, according to U.S. Census population data, Fort Collins has grown by about 30,000 people, not to mention expanded physically to the north, east and south. But, if you're like me and you've lived here that last decade (or maybe more), you may have forgotten that some things used to look way different, like basically all of Campus West.

