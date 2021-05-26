10 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Fort Collins Has Changed

You probably know about "Street View" in Google Maps. But did you know that you can see inside the buildings your friends are in, if they've turned on "Location Sharing?" While at home on the East Coast, my friends could see inside my Chicago hotel room, alongside a map pinpointing my exact address. They could even see my room's wallpaper and pillows. When I moved to the other side of the room, they saw the couch. When I was at a Cubs game, they could see the seats. At an art museum, they could see the painting I was looking at. But they couldn't see me in any of the pictures. These interior shots, like Google's "street view," were taken by the Google team at an earlier date.