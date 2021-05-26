Sheldon Robert Harper, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Thomaston on May 6, 2021. Born May 4, 1933, in Orland, Sheldon was the only child of Robert Ellis and Velma Evelyn (Cunningham) Harper. A graduate of Bucksport High School, the University of Maine and an Army veteran of the Korean War, Sheldon spent his early career working as a mechanical engineer in Massachusetts. Later he owned and operated motels in New Hampshire and Maine as well as a tax preparation business. He retired from his tax business at age 85. One of the passions in his life was raising beagles and hunting with his dogs. He was a life member of the Waterville Beagle Club and a life member of the Thomaston American Legion Post.