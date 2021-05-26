Josephine Loretta Swann (“Joe” or “Slugger Joe”)

Josephine Swann, 97, died May 19, 2021, at Orono Commons in Orono. She was born Nov. 15, 1923, in Portland, Maine, to Edward Russell Nelson and Lula Marion Conary. Josephine graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1941; she was known as the biggest flirt in her class. During high school she was a member of the Order for Rainbow Girls and St. Paul’s Cathedral. In high school her favorite activities were drum majorette and horse-riding club. Her first job was doing laundry and moved on to a window decorator at Porteous/Mitchell and Hay’s Drug Store. A woman of many talents, she worked in a florist shop on Munjoy Hill, and used those talents later in life to do arrangements on Swan’s Island for funerals, weddings and memorials.