Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Josephine Loretta Swann (“Joe” or “Slugger Joe”)

Ellsworth American
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine Swann, 97, died May 19, 2021, at Orono Commons in Orono. She was born Nov. 15, 1923, in Portland, Maine, to Edward Russell Nelson and Lula Marion Conary. Josephine graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1941; she was known as the biggest flirt in her class. During high school she was a member of the Order for Rainbow Girls and St. Paul’s Cathedral. In high school her favorite activities were drum majorette and horse-riding club. Her first job was doing laundry and moved on to a window decorator at Porteous/Mitchell and Hay’s Drug Store. A woman of many talents, she worked in a florist shop on Munjoy Hill, and used those talents later in life to do arrangements on Swan’s Island for funerals, weddings and memorials.

www.ellsworthamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
City
Windham, ME
Portland, ME
Obituaries
City
Mount Desert, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Loretta#Orono Commons#Portland High School#Porteous Mitchell#Hay S Drug Store#Munjoy Hill#Uso#United Seamens#Maude Mammas#Mansfield Beauty Academy#The Methodist Ladies Aid#The Baptist Ladies Aid#The Harbor View#The Maine Senior Games#Eastern Star#P O Box#Ma 01104#St Paul S Cathedral#Harbor View Rebekah Lodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

WCYY Presents 311 at Thompson’s Point in August

It's been a long time coming but live music is back, Maine! We're bringing the winners of WCYY Madness, 311, to Thompson's Point in Portland. 311 is no stranger to Maine. In fact, they've been here 8 times over the years and this will be their first time in Maine since 2017.
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StateSun-Journal

In photos: Maine teens who got vaccines

On April 6, one day before people ages 16 and up were eligible for the vaccine, Chloe MacVane,17, of South Portland received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo because she works at a day care center. MacVane said she was nervous about receiving the vaccine, because it’s new and any long-term side effects are unknown, but she also felt relief and lucky to be one of the teens who could get it.
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Portland, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lost Kitchen reopening and helping the community.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of Maine’s most popular and difficult to get into restaurants, The Lost Kitchen, is getting ready to reopen its doors for the 2021 season. Owner and Chef Erin French announced over the weekend she will begin accepting reservations. Due to the popularity of the Freedom restaurant, French came up with a system a few years ago for people to get reservations. Hopeful customers can send a postcard seeking a reservation. The cards are then drawn out of a hat.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Auburn, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

New Street Tacos Truck Coming to Lewiston Auburn

And you know it's gonna be good because it's from people behind the poutine truck Pinky D's. The taco may be L.A.'s favorite food. Yes, the Los Angeles L.A. And the best way to eat one is on the sidewalk, fresh from a truck, like L/A Taco Truck. Portland's food truck culture has a long and proud culture, and now you can get all kinds of food from all cuisines right from a truck. After spending some time on the streets of East Los Angeles, Randy has decided to bring this culture and food to the other East L/A...Lewiston/ Auburn.
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Maine Statehbsdealer.com

A lumber demand snapshot from Maine

Hillside Lumber maintaining high inventory, according to WGME report. WGME 13 in Portland, Maine provided a snapshot of the current lumber and residential construction markets via an interview with Hillside Lumber. The Westbrook, Maine-based pro dealer and sawmill operator said it is stocking many more boards these days than it...